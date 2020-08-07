Shasha’s ‘One Night Special’ to air on BET Africa

In an exclusive Women’s Day live concert on BET Africa, Amapiano Queen, Shasha will entertain viewers with her “One Night Special” on Sunday, August 9 at 8pm.

The songstress gained her popularity for her collaborations with South African producers and is the voice behind several popular amapiano hits with Maphorisa, DJ Kabza de Small, Samthing Soweto.

The virtual special follows her first 2020 BET Awards win in the Viewer’s Choice Best New International Act.

Women’s Day provides an opportunity to pay tribute to more than 20 000 trailblazing women that marched to Union Building more than four decades ago and whose struggles laid the foundations for the progress made in empowering all women like Shasha and many others to achieve gender equality today.

"To the women of Africa ,as we celebrate Women’s day, be bold, be assertive, be powerful, be strong, be kind, be compassionate, be yourself unapologetically but most of all be a phenomenal women because we are!