Shauwn Mkhize. Picture: Instagram

Shauwn Mkhize gets dragged for joining 'Uzalo'

By Liam Karabo Joyce

Over-the-top reality TV star Shauwn Mkhize, aka MaMkhize, has been dragged for joining “Uzalo”.

And the star has not even made her debut on screens.

News of the controversial businesswoman making a guest appearance on the hit SABC1 soapie shook social media streets. Many finding it unbelievable.

Some social media users even suggested MaMkhize had bought the part for herself.

MaMkhize will make her acting debut as a mysterious, wealthy woman, with her eye on the coveted Kwa Mashu Kingdom Church.

"I am extremely excited for my guest appearance on ’Uzalo’, what a fun experience it was to join the cast, I can't wait for everyone to see another side of my many hidden talents," said the star.

She joins the show in its seventh season.

Last month, MaMkhize was not impressed with the comments made about her son Andile Mpisane, when he became a hot talking point on social media after he awarded himself the number 10 jersey of the Royal AM FC, the soccer team owned by his mother, of which he is the chairperson.

Last year, the 19-year-old also kick-started his music career as a gqom artist with “Umcimbi”, featuring Madanon and Distruction Boyz, and bagged an international award nomination for his music.

Taking to Instagram, “Kwa MamKhize” star shared her thoughts about the people commenting about her family, probably alluding to the jokes and memes made about her son over the weekend.

She said: “There are those people that will go out of their way to always talk and say mean things about me and my family BUT thina we keep it moving!!

“When God decided to bless you? it’s only him who has the powers to take it away from you no one else, WHEN GOD SAY YESSS, NO ONE CAN SAY NO !!!!!!

“And when they try to say Nooo he has his own way of showing off.

“It’s important to live life in the moment, celebrate the big things and the small things because life is too short to wallow in negativity.” (sic)

