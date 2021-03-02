Shauwn Mkhize gets dragged for joining 'Uzalo'

Over-the-top reality TV star Shauwn Mkhize, aka MaMkhize, has been dragged for joining “Uzalo”. And the star has not even made her debut on screens. News of the controversial businesswoman making a guest appearance on the hit SABC1 soapie shook social media streets. Many finding it unbelievable. Some social media users even suggested MaMkhize had bought the part for herself. MaMkhize will make her acting debut as a mysterious, wealthy woman, with her eye on the coveted Kwa Mashu Kingdom Church.

"I am extremely excited for my guest appearance on ’Uzalo’, what a fun experience it was to join the cast, I can't wait for everyone to see another side of my many hidden talents," said the star.

She joins the show in its seventh season.

See reactions below:

There are so many talented actors and actresses out there for Mamkhize to just walts into the production of Uzalo, industry bosses must really do justice to these out of work individuals and stop licking asses of influencers #istandfortalent — #OUTSIDEOPERATIVE (@cholose) March 2, 2021

😭😭Not MaMkhize joining Uzalo, Chile... 😩 Next thing Andile is the Lead Actor. #Uzalo https://t.co/xC6392iqO1 — Matt Tsolo-Bridge (@Matt_Tsolo) March 1, 2021

Did MaMkhize just bought uZalo because Andile Mpisane believes he has a dream in acting!? https://t.co/iCJKZhJHrY pic.twitter.com/RU1Dla54dM — Ndumiso Mthembu (@ndumiso_tm) March 1, 2021

Not Mamkhize buying a role on Uzalo of all shows...couldn’t she Buy Harriet?😭😭 — . (@Milliey__) March 1, 2021

MamKhize joins Uzalo S7 ??????????? She's an actress now ???? 😳 — T W O L A N I (@ramsthulani_) March 1, 2021

Last month, MaMkhize was not impressed with the comments made about her son Andile Mpisane, when he became a hot talking point on social media after he awarded himself the number 10 jersey of the Royal AM FC, the soccer team owned by his mother, of which he is the chairperson.

Last year, the 19-year-old also kick-started his music career as a gqom artist with “Umcimbi”, featuring Madanon and Distruction Boyz, and bagged an international award nomination for his music.

Taking to Instagram, “Kwa MamKhize” star shared her thoughts about the people commenting about her family, probably alluding to the jokes and memes made about her son over the weekend.

She said: “There are those people that will go out of their way to always talk and say mean things about me and my family BUT thina we keep it moving!!

“When God decided to bless you? it’s only him who has the powers to take it away from you no one else, WHEN GOD SAY YESSS, NO ONE CAN SAY NO !!!!!!

“And when they try to say Nooo he has his own way of showing off.

“It’s important to live life in the moment, celebrate the big things and the small things because life is too short to wallow in negativity.” (sic)