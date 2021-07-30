Shona Ferguson’s most memorable TV roles

South Africa is still reeling in shock following the death of actor, television producer and filmmaker Shona Ferguson. The media powerhouse died in Milpark hospital, in Johannesburg after spending a week in ICU.

Ferguson reportedly complained of chest pains prior to his admission to the hospital over a week ago. He died on Friday at the age of 47. The family spokesperson Thato Matuka, confirmed in a statement that Ferguson died of Covid-19 related complications.

“It is with great sadness that we confirm the passing of Mr Shona Ferguson. He passed away at noon today. “Mr Ferguson’s untimely passing was due to Covid-19 related complications, and not a heart operation, as reported in the media. “We ask that you give the family time to process this painful loss, and respect their space during this time,” Matuka’s statement said.

Ferguson, together with his wife, veteran actress Connie Ferguson, launched their own production company, Ferguson Films in 2010. Their first production, “Rockville”, was commissioned by M-Net in 2013. The company, which has dominated the local television and film industry, went on to produce hit shows including “iGazi”, “The Throne”, “The Queen”, ”The Imposter“ and “Kings of Jo'burg”.

In honour of Ferguson’s legacy, we take a look at some of his most memorable roles on TV. His earliest television role dates back to 2006 where Ferguson played the role of Dr Leabua in the SABC 2 soapie “Muvhango”. In 2011, he played the charismatic and powerful Itumeleng Tladi, in the M-Net soap opera “The Wild”, where he starred alongside his wife.

The couple also starred together in Mzansi Magic’s hit show “Rockville” where he took the role of Jackson ’JB’ Bogatsu. Ferguson will always be remembered as Jerry Maake aka Robocop, in the popular Mzansi Magic soapie “The Queen”, where he played arch rival to Harriet Khoza, played by Connie Ferguson. Who could forget Robocop’s death in “The Queen,” leaving many of the show’s fans heartbroken.