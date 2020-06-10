Shona pens a heartfelt tribute to Connie Ferguson on 50th birthday

Media mogul Connie Ferguson is turning fifty and proves that age is nothing but a number. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Connie's husband Shona Ferguson penned a sweet birthday message to her. He wrote: “Happy birthday my LOVE. Whatever you wish, may it be fulfilled. May your life continue to shine and bring hope to many. You are such a blessing to me and our family. I am super proud of you. You are light. You are love. I LOVE YOU. GOD BLESS YOU. #HappyBirthday #ConnieTurns50 #TheQueen #50Cons #IconLiving.”

Connie's daughter, Lesedi Matsunyane, also paid a moving tribute to her mother.

She said: "Allow me to reintroduce my mom she is THE QUEEEEENNN!!!! CONNIE FERGUSON!! Happy birthday mi Madre @connie_ferguson !! You’re officially at the halfway mark to 100!! Bathong, mama!! 50!??? And you’re still slaying us all so effortlessly! Teach us pliz!

"Thank you for being my best friend, my rock, and my infinite light in my life. You are the biggest diamond Kimberley ever produced. I love you with all of me and more, Ma. Thank you for EVERYTHING you have done and continue to do in our lives. 💕🥰🎊🎉🎂✨ #conniefergusonturns50."

The TV industry joined the Ferguson family in wishing the veteran actress on her special day.

“Happy Birthday Ma”, commented TV star Minnie Dlamini-Jones.

“Happiest of birthdays to you my sis @connie_ferguson, added actor and comedian Trevor Gumbi.

“Happy birthday day 50 never looked so good 😍🔥,” said singer and TV host Nandi Madida.

“Happy birthday sis hope your day will be filled with joy and happiness wishing you more blessings to come your way,” added reality star and businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize.