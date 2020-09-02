Show-stopping local entertainment comes to M-Net this Heritage Month

Local is lekker, that's why, this Heritage Month, M-Net has three new local shows featuring A-list actors such as Kgomotso Christopher, Carine Rous and Deon Lotz coming to the channel. From heart-wrenching dramas to superstar-powered telenovela series and a new way of finding love, these are the shows you should be watching this month. Inconceivable season one from Thursday, September 3 on M-Net (DStv 101) at 8pm This drama follows a tight-knit group of friends who're all adding one special, explosive ingredient to the pressure cooker of modern life – children. For high-flying lawyer Rachel (Carine Rous), it's a life goal that must be met at all costs, including blackmail and a shocking lie that destroys the life of a poor mother, Tamsin (Jay Anstey), from the wrong side of the tracks. When Rachel's best friend Marieke (Anel Alexander) finds out what she's done, she'll have to choose between exposing Rachel's crime and wrecking her own life and family. And while they're embroiled in that struggle, their closest friends will be dealing with the pressures of women who don't have children – Busi (Refilwe Madumo) because she just has never wanted to be a mom and Natalie (Nina Hastie) because while there's nothing she'd love more than her own baby, she is battling fertility issues. Between marriage, business, parenthood, pregnancy and running a household, every day becomes a battleground between what these women want, what they need, and what's possible.

The Single Wives SA season one from Thursday, September 3 on M-Net (DStv 101) at 7pm.

Six successful businesswomen, aged 33 to 50, who’ve had their hearts and lives shattered by romantic betrayals, disappointments and devastating loss in the past are about to go on the emotional journey of a lifetime.

Guided by transformational coach Justin Cohen and life coach Mapaseka Mokwele, they’ll learn how to love themselves again, before Justin and Mapaseka put them on the path to finding true love by putting them through a series of fun challenges.

Legacy season one from Monday, September 21 on M-Net (DStv 101) at 7pm.

This glitzy telenovela transports viewers into the world of South Africa’s super mega-rich. Expect all the double-crossing business dirty dealing of Billions, crossed with the backstabbing family drama of Succession. It’ll have all that gloss that only money can buy, complete with a grand old Joburg mansion, a fleet of luxury cars and a wardrobe to die for. The family is well established by investment firm mogul Sebastian Price (Deon Lotz). But when Sebastian sparks a power struggle between his Soweto-born second wife, Dineo (Kgomotso Christopher), his ambitious first-born daughter, Felicity (Mary-Anne Barlow), and their spoilt only son SJ (Anton David Jeftha), who just wants to be a DJ, the knives will come out around the family dinner table. Legacy draws on all the twists and surprises of life among South Africa’s different races, cultures and its rich and poor.

