‘Sibongile & The Dlaminis’ reaches an impressive average viewership of over two million

Last year in July, Mzansi Wethu debuted their first local telenovela ‘Sibongile & The Dlaminis’, and since then it’s clinched viewers' attention. This past month, the telenovela has seen an impressive average viewership of over two million, with the highest being 2,688,338 live viewers, making it the most watched show on Mzansi Wethu.

The viewership numbers are based on the MultiChoice Index and not The Broadcast Research Council of South Africa - which are not an in-house platform, but a third party without the full access to MultiChoice’s number of viewers. Mzansi Wethu saw a spike in viewership with episode 107 which aired on April 2, meaning the average for week 13 was two million viewers. The Broadcast Research Council of South Africa shows that ‘Sibongile & The Dlaminis’ for March has 1,367,146 viewers and is the most watched programme on DStv.

#SibongileXDlaminis has done it again! The popular telenovela recorded viewership numbers of over 2.6 million, making it the most watched show on #MzansiWethu in the past month.



Siyabonga for all the love Mzansi.



"This is a cause for celebration and a clear indication of the love and appreciation that our viewers have for 'Sibongile & The Dlaminis'," said Nomsa Philiso, CEO of General Entertainment. "What makes this telenovela so special is the combination of good scripting, casting and overall production, which makes it a pleasure to watch. "Thank you very much to our Middle and Mass scripted team for this one, and we hope that with Season 2 coming soon, we will see more growth in viewership numbers because there is still more to this story."