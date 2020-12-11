Sindi Dlathu to co-executive produce 'The River'

After being a lead actress on the Emmy nominated award-winning series for three seasons, Sindi Dlathu will return to co-produce season four of “The River”. “The season three finale in February next year will give viewers a glimpse of the Lindiwe Dikana they should expect when season four starts next year – someone who will do whatever it takes to stay on top,” said Phathutshedzo Makwarela, the co-founder and producer of Tshedza Pictures. Makwarela is proud of Dlathu’s promotion. “The appointment of Sindi Dlathu as co-executive producer is a huge accomplishment for all of us. “Certainly, a first for the South African television industry to have an actress promoted to co-executive produce a television show, for her immeasurable contribution, on and offset.” Dlathu’s involvement will include being instrumental and hands-on in key creative decisions for the show.

“I am humbled and honoured to be given this opportunity to work on a show that cares about people and the important work that we do as creatives.

“I’m so thrilled to create and now, produce with people that I’ve loved and respected for the longest time,” said Dlathu, who was recently named the Most Stylish Performing Artist in Film or TV at the 2020 South Africa Style Awards.

Nomsa Philiso, the director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net added: “The River continues to attract high viewership ratings because of excellent storytelling and brilliant casting.

“We would like to congratulate the Tshedza Pictures for keeping Mzansi entertained for the past three seasons.

“We would also like to send our well wishes to Dlathu for her new challenge and to us, we see this as a milestone in the film sector.”

“The River” airs weekdays 1Magic channel 103 and is available on Showmax.