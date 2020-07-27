Siya Sepotokele joins 'Muvhango'

Multi-talented actor, Siya Sepotokele will be joining the talented cast of daily SABC2 soapie “Muvhango”. The actor took to Twitter to share the news. Ngiyabonga kakhulu! I’m really excited for everyone to meet Dr Sechaba 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/Ou7dPwQWNo — Siyabonga (@siya_raymond) July 27, 2020 Sepotokele will enter the show on Tuesday, July 28 as Dr Sechaba, a direct, forthright and compassionate person, who is immediately smitten with Imani Nkosi (Zonke Mchunu) when they meet. Dr Sechaba’s story tackles one of the biggest challenges some people go through in life- cancer. He's an oncologist who suffered from cancer himself. Viewers are first introduced to him when Gugu (Bukamina Cebekhulu) and Imani find out that MaMbatha (Duduzile Ngcobo) has cancer.

They take turns taking her for her check-ups and chemotherapy, which is when Imani meets him.

They click instantly but Imani can't understand why he's emotionally distant at first, until he reveals the truth about his condition.

As we lean into the story we find out that four years ago Dr Sechaba was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

He went through intense treatment to beat it. He's been in remission for three years now, with a belief that life is too short to play around.

Imani is worried about giving her heart to someone she might lose, but decides to go for it and pursue a relationship with him. A whirlwind romance follows.

The “Muvhango” writers describe him as kind, caring and passionate about his job - the sort of doctor who gives 110% to everyone and who makes everyone feel special.

Sepotokele is well known for his role as Lehasa on SABC2’s “Keeping Score”. He has also acted in “The River”, “Impilo”, “The Republic” and “Single Galz”.

Will Imani's almost forgotten sex tape return to haunt her and will Dr Sechaba break Imani’s heart for reasons that don't involve cheating?

*Catch Siya Sepotokele on “Muvhango” from Monday to Friday at 9pm on SABC2.