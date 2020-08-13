Sjava joins ‘Uzalo’

Musician Sjava has thrown himself into acting again and this time he has bagged a role on the popular SABC1 soapie Uzalo.

It was announced this week that the star will play the role of Jombigazi on the show, Mageba’s right-hand man and part of Nkunzi’s former alliance.

He is described as “trigger happy, calculating and deeply steeped in hostel culture”.

“He has worked with Mageba since he was a kid. He is loyal to Mageba and to no other. He always wears a mean face and if you see him smile, know that you have done something wrong and he is about to kill you.

“He has many dead bodies to his name and is still counting. He loves maskandi music and gqom. He is a man of few words. He is never without his leather jacket, even on the hottest day,” said the show's executive producer Mmamitse Thibedi in a statement.