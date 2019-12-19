SABC1 is bringing viewers a high-quality music special titled – "Sjava One Man Show" – scheduled for Saturday, December 21 at 8pm.
First to television, "Sjava One Man Show", is a full-on 2-hour music special that is guaranteed to both entertain and mesmerise hip hop music lovers across the nation with one of Mzansi’s most accomplished neo-traditional, Hip Hop and Afro Pop singer and rapper, Jabulani Hadebe, popularly known to millions of his fans as Sjava.
Having had a great music career with multiple awards including International awards such as Afrima and BET, Sjava celebrates his milestones and achievements with the people who have supported him since the inception of his musical journey.
The muso dedicates #OneNightWithSjava Concert to his fans and shares the spotlight with surprise acts at the Sun Arena, Pretoria.