Sjava's Hip Hop extravaganza on SABC1









Hip Hop artist, Sjava's one man show airs on SABC1 on Saturday, December 21 at 8pm. SABC1 is bringing viewers a high-quality music special titled – "Sjava One Man Show" – scheduled for Saturday, December 21 at 8pm. First to television, "Sjava One Man Show", is a full-on 2-hour music special that is guaranteed to both entertain and mesmerise hip hop music lovers across the nation with one of Mzansi’s most accomplished neo-traditional, Hip Hop and Afro Pop singer and rapper, Jabulani Hadebe, popularly known to millions of his fans as Sjava. He will be joined on stage by his friends to warm their hearts with an unforgettable summer music special in celebration of the realisation of his dreams. Having had a great music career with multiple awards including International awards such as Afrima and BET, Sjava celebrates his milestones and achievements with the people who have supported him since the inception of his musical journey.

The muso dedicates #OneNightWithSjava Concert to his fans and shares the spotlight with surprise acts at the Sun Arena, Pretoria.

We've witnessed Sjava’s phenomenal growth from local to international stages, carrying the torch of African Culture high on the global stage, now he is performing for his local fans.



And if that's not enough, Gospel fans can enjoy music from Joyous Celebrations 24.

This thrilling gospel music extravaganza is sure to wow gospel music lovers across Mzansi with sterling performances by a host of well-known music artists. Highly respected for its collaborative format, the success of the group is undeniably the fellowship and collective efforts of its members.



Joyous Celebration is known for attracting great talent and presenting amazing vocal arrangements.



The show also features new members from the existing choir as well as guest artists performing solos.

* Catch #OneNightWithSjava concert on Saturday, December 21 at 8pm and Joyous Celebrations on Wednesday, December 25 at 9pm on SABC1.

