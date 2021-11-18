SK Khoza gets the boot from 'The Queen' again

Viewers of the popular Mzansi Magic show, “The Queen”, will no longer be seeing local actor Sthembiso "SK" Khoza, on their screens. SK portrays the character Shaka, who is a member of the drug dealing Khoza family, on the popular telenovela.

The actor's contract on “The Queen” was terminated with immediate effect. While the current storyline on “The Queen” does revolve around Shaka, viewers have not seen Shaka on screens for a while now and will reportedly not be any time soon due to his abrupt departure from the show. The actor was recently in the headlines for the wrong reasons after a report by City Press alleged the actor assaulted his ex-fiancée Ayanda “Mandy” Hlongwane.

The couple's engagement was the talk of social media after he popped the big question on Instagram Live. Ayanda, according to the publication, opened a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm at the Fourways Police Station. SK was arrested and later released on R1000 bail.

According to a report by Sunday World, the decision to axe the fan favourite came from top bosses at MultiChoice. “SK’s luck has run out as big bosses at MultiChoice ordered the production company to get rid of him,” a source told the publication. Channel Director for Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net, Nomsa Philiso, has confirmed the actor's departure.

“Mzansi Magic confirms that we have been informed by Ferguson Films that SK Khoza will no longer form part of the cast on ’The Queen’.” This is not the first time SK has been booted off the show due to negative publicity. In 2019, SK abruptly left “The Queen”. According to reports, he was let go because his personal life would follow him to work.