SK Khoza lands racy role in provocative late-night teledrama ‘The Black Door’

Mzansi's favourite bad boy Sthembiso “SK” Khoza has bagged a role in e.tv's late-night teledrama “The Black Door”. The risqué telenovela has been on air since April and is no stranger to casting celebrities. It previously cast Mohale Motaung and Zodwa Wabantu.

Khoza joins the show that has gotten tongues wagging as the character Sabelo Cele. The character will drive the story into avenues viewers have been thinking about, such as the story of Boniswa’s father and Mam Reb’s husband’s story. Sabelo aims to reveal the truth behind Mam Reb’s cut-throat nature.

The former “The Queen” actor replaces his brother Abdul Khoza in the show. Schedule clashes led to Abdul leaving the production. View this post on Instagram A post shared by BlackBrainPictures (@blackbrain_sa) Production Blackbrain had viewers guessing which actor would be portraying the new character. Khoza's role in “The Black Door” is his first since he was let go from the Ferguson Films production “The Queen”.

In November last year the actor's contract on “The Queen” was terminated with immediate effect. He will make his appearance in “The Black Door” on August 8 and will be bringing a fresh dramatic approach to the already controversial teledrama. The show is about more than just sexual pleasure.

