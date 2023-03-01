SK Khoza to exit ‘The Black Door’ after six months on the drama

It has been six months since Sthembiso ‘SK’ Khoza joined “The Black Door” as Sabelo Cele, better known as Beast to viewers. Now that Sabelo has revealed the truth behind Mam Reb’s cut-throat nature, his journey on the popular late-night drama has reached the end of the road.

It has been a roller coaster ride for Khoza as he has trended on various social media platforms for his cunning, calculated and smooth acts with his “tongue”, among other things. Sabelo has been a rival of Khaya’s, a role played by Zamani Mbatha, and also had intimate relations with Mam Rebs (played by Linda Sebezo). To provide some context, Sabelo told the Mabuzas the real reason he came to Mpumalanga was to avenge his father, and Rebs was gutted.

Back at the ranch, Khaya witnesses a tender moment between Sabelo and Nandi and, this time, the gloves came off, literally, as the two fought. After getting into a conflict with both characters, he is killed. But the big question now is: Who killed Sabelo? Khoza joined “The Black Door” after he left Mzansi Magic’s “The Queen”, which he later came back to during the finale season.