'Skeem Saam' & '7de Laan' crossover all set to air later this month

In the land of television, crossovers are as exciting for the viewers as it is for the performers who bring them to life. From “Scandal” (“The Fixer” in South Africa) to “How To Get Away With Murder” to our very own The River and The Queen crossovers, viewers have been spoilt. Now fans of popular soapies “7de Laan” and “Skeem Saam” can look forward to a crossover. “7de Laan” will broadcast three special episodes featuring two characters from “Skeem Saam”, Kat played by Patrick Seleka and Kwaito played by Clement Maosa. In its very first crossover of this nature, “7de Laan” explores the phenomenon of the concept to enhance the viewing experience for both shows.

The storyline is a comedic one that plays out as a production company filming scenes featuring Kat and Kwaito in Beleef, an affluent restaurant in Hillside (“7de Laan”).

The “7de Laan” characters, Ivy and Blyde played by Nazli George and Blyde Smit respectively both vie for the director’s attention to be extras, to the extent that they overstep their role.

“It was a wonderful experience working with Clement and Patrick, they are professional in every sense.

“In my 30-year career span in the arts, I find it a refreshing approach for soapies such as ours to allow actors to transition as such. I wouldn’t mind seeing it more frequently”, said Nazli.

Blyde, who also starred opposite Patrick and Clement said “they brought so much energy to the set.

“A crossover like this presented me with various challenges such as keeping true to my character while transitioning into another show that has a completely different feel to it.

“I learned that the balance between the two is incredibly important.”

“Working on the 7de Laan set was quite an experience. The actors were welcoming and the crew was also cool.

“They made me feel free and that helped me to adapt which made me relax.

“It was also amazing to see the actors who used to be on set now being the director. It also showed me that one doesn’t need to limit themselves.

“You can become whatever you want to be other than being just an actor.

“Combining shows is a great idea as this helps the viewers understand that shows can work together to create a bigger picture or world so to speak.

“I really enjoyed working with the team and I’d appreciate it if I got the opportunity again,” said Patrick.

The crossover episodes will broadcast on April 20, 21 and 26 , 6pm on SABC2.