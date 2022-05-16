Skhumba Hlophe and Thato Moeng to host new Mzansi Magic game show

Mzansi Magic is set to launch a brand new game show called “The Saturday Showdown”. Premiering on the channel on June 4, the show will be hosted by Skhumba Hlophe and Thato Moeng.

In a press release sent out by Multichoice, it read: "The Saturday Showdown will see five teams, captained by celebrities, battle it out for a R3.5 million grand prize. "With the atmosphere and competitiveness of an arena game, and the heart and wit of a game’s night with friends, ‘The Saturday Showdown’ is the boldest and biggest game show to grace screens." The show, which is produced by Red Pepper Pictures, is set to present a fierce battle between competitive teams fighting for the massive prize money.

Viewers at home will also have an opportunity to win R50 000 every week. https://www.instagram.com/p/CdfmNa7gpqN/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= https://www.instagram.com/p/CdfmNa7gpqN/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= “We’re thrilled to premiere an epic game show like ‘The Saturday Showdown’ on Mzansi Magic – something to keep our viewers entertained and engaged," said Shirley Adonisi, Director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net. "It’s the kind of show that will appeal to viewers across age and interest – be they into sports or pop culture.

“It’s the latest in the hyper-local content strategy that we are putting out, content that is keeping up with viewers’ evolving and eclectic tastes.” The show's format will see five teams comprising of three players each, including a DStv rewards studio player, face off over 13 episodes. "The teams will go head-to-head in a series of games testing skills (such as shooting hoops), luck (think: big wheel spins), puzzles and pop culture activities; karaoke, anyone?," read the press release.

