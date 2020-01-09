Slikour bags new TV deal with Channel O
I really started this with my handheld phone 7 years ago not knowing where SlikourOnLife would go. Back then TV said im unpredictable,my music was banned at one stage, my honesty got me blackballed. Thanks to the teams that got this together, the custodians of the shows for trusting us and for @channelotv giving our flagship shows a look.As always a lot of work still needs to be done this is not the benchmark but a mark in our story and probably history for a South African independent online platform and satellite tv. Siyabonga SiyaziThemba Siyaphambili. Shap
