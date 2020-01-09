Rapper Slikour. Picture: Instagram
2020 is shaping up to be a great year already for musician and producer Slikour. 

The former rapper, who started out as a member of Skwatta Kamp and has gone on to become  media mogul with his SlikourOnLife online music platform that he launched in 2017 announced this week that several of the platform's top programmes have been picked up by Channel O.

The shows picked up include "Catching Waves", "Speedsta In Da Park" which features DJ Speedsta, "Rhyme and Reason" with rapper Reason and Balcony Interview, hosted by Slikour.

Slikour made the announcement on his Instagram page.

In the post Slikour said, "I really started this with my handheld phone 7 years ago not knowing where SlikourOnLife would go. Back then TV said im unpredictable,my music was banned at one stage, my honesty got me blackballed". 

He went on to thank his team and Channel O. 