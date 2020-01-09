Rapper Slikour. Picture: Instagram



2020 is shaping up to be a great year already for musician and producer Slikour.

The former rapper, who started out as a member of Skwatta Kamp and has gone on to become media mogul with his SlikourOnLife online music platform that he launched in 2017 announced this week that several of the platform's top programmes have been picked up by Channel O.





The shows picked up include "Catching Waves", "Speedsta In Da Park" which features DJ Speedsta, "Rhyme and Reason" with rapper Reason and Balcony Interview, hosted by Slikour.