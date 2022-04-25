Somizi’s got Mzansi talking about his new show, ‘Downtime with Somizi’

I think it’s safe to say Somizi Mhlongo has endured a rocky year or so in the public eye, thanks in large part to the drama around his failed marriage with ex-husband Mohale Motaung. Despite this, the “Idols SA” judge still seems to be an in-demand on screen personality.

Recently, ahead of the return of the fifth season of his reality show, “Living The Dream With Somizi Mhlongo”, which premiers on Showmax on May 4, Mhlongo debuted a new talk show on 1Magic called, “Downtime with Somizi”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chad C Pop (@that_editing_guy) Last month, IOL Entertainment reported on the show: “Over 13 episodes, viewers will see Mhlongo talk to a pair of guests during an activity that takes them outside their comfort zone. “Guests take part in an outrageously fun and quirky experience for the first time and then head to a relaxed and low-key dinner where themed topics will be explored in-depth.”

Guests on the show include Peggy-Sue Khumalo, Connie Ferguson, Ntsiki Mazwai, Thandiswa Mazwai, T-Bo Touch, DJ Sbu, Bobby Motaung, Shauwn Mkhize, Anele Mdoda and Thembisa Nxumalo. The first episode of the show featured South African A-list actresses Lillian Dube and Mara Louw. Lillian Dube and Mara Louw. Picture: Instagram The most recent episode of the show, which aired Friday night, has seen fans applauding Mhlongo for his hosting skills and refreshing perspective.

I did not expect this ending.

It was so wholesome & eloquently defined by @somizi

I embraced every word, every evocation, every healing.

Must Watch! Vaya con Dios #DownTimeWithSomizi #wisdom pic.twitter.com/rUwk1K1VRG — Enricoh Alfonzo🐺~ Author (@Alfonzowords2) April 22, 2022 @siiwe_ can’t get enough of the show: “Enjoying #DownTimeWithSomizi 😂😂😭😭 sm. we need two episodes a day coz this SHOW is FIRE 🔥🔥🔥🔥”. Enjoying #DownTimeWithSomizi 😂😂😭😭 sm. we need two episodes a day coz this SHOW is FIRE 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/g74WS0tTzo — Andiisiwe 💫 ฿ (@siiwe_) April 22, 2022 “Lol I'm glad they talking about this thing of influencers now getting acting gigs while people who actually studied drama ain't getting any gigs. Yeah it's really sad 💔 #DownTimeWithSomizi,” @pebblesneo added. Lol I'm glad they talking about this thing of influencers now getting acting gigs while people who actually studied drama ain't getting any gigs. Yeah it's really sad 💔 #DownTimeWithSomizi — ✨Pebbles✨ (@PebblesNeo) April 23, 2022 @gomolemosa_echoed the sentiments of many others on social media. “Somizi is such a great host and it must be a pleasure to be his guest #DownTimeWithSomizi”.

