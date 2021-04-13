Sonia Mbele admits to mistake of not paying 'Pastor’s Wives' production crew

Veteran actress and newbie television producer Sonia Mbele has addressed allegations of mistreatment of her staff. She also dismissed claims that she has still not paid her production crew for the popular show “Pastor’s Wives”. In a statement released on her Instagram account, the former “Generations” star explained what happened. City Press reported that Sonia had failed to pay her production crew for three months — December, January and February. The publication reported that as a result of “no payment”, Sonia's crew went on a go-slow and eventually decided to embark on full-scale tools down.

As the producer of the show, Sonia said she had made a mistake.

“Guys I’ve been an actress for a good 25 years and out of those I’ve been producing for 3, which makes me an infant in that space.

“As a baby producer, I will make mistakes and the mistake I made was not to invoice on time (therefore didn’t pay crew on time) and for that, I have apologised. Why the papers two months thereafter I’m baffled,” Sonia explained.

Sonia went on to reassure her supporters that all was well on her side.

“It’s just sad that I’m away on business because the world wants to work with me and yet SA is trying to drag me. However it is well.

“Those who want me as a boss upon my return I am all yours. We are currently in the West because the rest of the world sees us, the USA, Tanzania, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Ghana, no need to say more!”

The show, which airs on Honey, DStv’s latest lifestyle channel, opens up the levels of the church wives’ club and is jam-packed with drama as the wives go above and beyond to care for their respective churches and families.

See Sonia’s full post below: