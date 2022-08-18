South African TV viewership numbers take a dip, are viewers losing interest?

While South Africans may love watching TV, the latest viewership numbers on big titles show a dip.
SABC soapie “Uzalo”, currently on its eighth season, still maintains the highest viewership in the country. The new additions to the cast and shake-up to the storyline are keeping viewers glued to their screens.
According to the Television Audience Measurements (TAMS) by the Broadcasting Research Council of SA (BRCSA), the numbers for “Uzalo” have dropped compared to June, where it received 6.1 million viewers, however they still lead with 5.9 million.
The viewership for SABC2’s soapie “Muvhango” sits at 1.7 million, taking a dip from June, where 1.8 million viewers were recorded.
“Scandal” topped e.tv's viewership at 5.3 million and “House of Zwide” follows closely behind with 4.9 million.
In July, “House of Zwide“ reached an all-time high with an audience rating of more than 4.9 million viewers.
“Gomora” topped DStv’s viewership numbers with 1.1 million. The once popular “The Queen” is sitting at only 737 092 viewers.
The new season of “Idols SA” doesn’t seem to be drawing in viewers like it once did. In July, the show only managed to receive 743 516 viewers. While it is still early days in the reality singing competition, viewership could possibly increase as the season progresses.
“The Real Housewives of Cape Town”, which trends weekly, seems to be lagging with the viewership numbers. According to TAMS, the reality show only hit 515 928 viewers last month.