South African TV viewership numbers take a dip, are viewers losing interest?

SABC soapie “Uzalo”, currently on its eighth season, still maintains the highest viewership in the country. The new additions to the cast and shake-up to the storyline are keeping viewers glued to their screens.

While South Africans may love watching TV, the latest viewership numbers on big titles show a dip.

According to the Television Audience Measurements (TAMS) by the Broadcasting Research Council of SA (BRCSA), the numbers for “Uzalo” have dropped compared to June, where it received 6.1 million viewers, however they still lead with 5.9 million.

The viewership for SABC2’s soapie “Muvhango” sits at 1.7 million, taking a dip from June, where 1.8 million viewers were recorded.

“Scandal” topped e.tv's viewership at 5.3 million and “House of Zwide” follows closely behind with 4.9 million.