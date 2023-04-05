‘Spice’ up your viewing with Ultraview’s new bouquet, free this Easter weekend only

Ultaview, a paid extension of Openview is giving viewers an Easter treat this weekend. The pay TV platform has announced that it will launch a niche new bouquet that will air never-been-seen programmes. The Spice bouquet will feature two channels: Star Select and Zee Family.

Although it caters for Hindi-speaking viewers, everyone can enjoy the content as it is in English subtitles. In recent years, the rise of Indian offerings worldwide has become popular in all households thanks to the subtitles. The market is growing rapidly. We’ve even seen streaming giants Netflix and Disney+ adding Indian language films and series to their offerings as well.

Back to Openview, the new bouquet will launch on Thursday, April 6, at 6.30pm and can be accessed for free by viewers via the Openview decoder. It will close on Monday, April 10. During the open time, “Viewers can get a taste of the flavourful content for a limited period, at no cost,” read the statement from the network.

“All Openview owners will have access to the Spice bouquet from April 6 at 6.30pm until midnight on April 10 – allowing viewers plenty of time to experience the never-been-seen content over the Easter long weekend. “From there the Spice bouquet will be available on a subscription basis at R119.99 per month using the Openview decoder to activate the chosen bouquet,” read the statement. Described as a “premium Hindi bespoke entertainment channel”, Star Select is said to offer something for every age group.