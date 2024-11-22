Spitch Nzawumbi explores cancel culture as the host of 'Unfollowed' season two

Spitch Nzawumbi has stepped into the role of host for “Unfollowed” season two, promising an in-depth exploration of cancel culture's impact on South African celebrities. The radio and television personality takes over the reins from newscaster Thembekile Mrototo on the Showmax Original series’ latest offering, which will premiere on Wednesday, November 27.

The 35-year-old promised that viewers are in for a wild ride on the new season as each episode explores a different public figure, unpacking the controversies that have shaped their lives and careers. It will also feature insights from journalists, activists and legal experts. Those who will be featured this season include “The Real Housewives of Pretoria” star Mel Viljoen, the controversial Pastor Mboro and radio presenter Ngizwe Mchunu, who has made headlines for his controversial cultural promotion.

Pastor Mboro is one of the South African celebrities that will be spotlighted on the second season of ‘Unfollowed’. Picture: Supplied “There are a couple of exclusives we got but more than anything, there is plenty of drama,” Nzawumbi explained in a recent interview. “There are episodes where emotions were quite high but all those moments gave us good television, which we can’t wait to serve to viewers.” Nzawumbi added that he is thrilled about his new hosting gig.

“I’m in a very good space in my career and I am very certain of what I bring to the table and what my specialities are,” he said. “It’s also 10 years since landing my first TV gig and in the past decade I’ve evolved into many spaces in my career.” “From TV and radio, the public sector, consulting and now real estate and media production, I’m now at liberty to choose which opportunities to take, depending on where I find myself in my journey.”

He said that he wanted to be part of “Unfollowed” because he is a trained broadcast journalist and that “the opportunity came at the right time.” “It is also centred around social media and its cancel culture and I’ve been on social media for as long as I can remember and I have seen it evolve over the years.” “From the era of Twelebs to influencers …I’ve always seen social media both make and break careers and with those two passions of journalism and social media create a perfect blend for a show of this nature.”

But despite Nzawumbi’s media experience, he admitted that hosting “Unfollowed” was something new for him. “Firstly, it’s pre-recorded and I’ve always done live TV and radio and in my past TV shows, I always did current affairs and news shows.” “This is more a sit down and question show and each guest is afforded ample time to tell their side of the story, a side we often don’t hear.”

“I also happen to work with the best team behind the scenes and my role doesn’t just end on screen because I get to be a part of the post production process as well.” He added that shooting for the new season was challenging at times. “It was hectic because we had to shoot the entire season in one week but what made the load better was the production team.”

“The support was more than efficient and made filming even easier.” He explained that he did his best to get the guests to speak candidly. “The challenge was getting some guests to open up given that they had watched the previous season and came with their gut up.”

“It takes a special skill to get a guest that walks on set expecting to be attacked, to open up to you.” But Nzawumbi is thrilled about the experience. “As a story teller, being able to help another person tell their story in their version of the truth, has been so fulfilling.”

Overall, Nzawumbi believes that there are many reasons why “Unfollowed” has been such a hit. “This season the show is not just about celebrities,” he said. “We are focusing on all news makers because it’s not just A-listers who are a part of the social media community and who get cancelled.”