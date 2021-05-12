Steve Harvey chats about filming Mzansi's new season of 'Family Feud'

Steve Harvey took a chance when he brought his widely popular game show “Family Feud” to South African shores, but it seems to have paid off as the second season makes its way to e.tv.

“Family Feud SA” started on Sunday, May 9, and will run until October 31 on the free to air channel at 6pm.

The game show sees two families compete to name the most popular responses to win cash and prizes.

The questions in the game show are from answers received from a survey of 100 South Africans.

The family scoring the most points walks off with the money and goes through to the next round.

“Hollywood told me that it can’t be done, so the highlight for me was proving them wrong. I did something that they said can’t be done.

“The quality of TV here is so good, the experience of filming was incredible and the crew were top notch,” said Harvey.

The show’s hugely successful first season, which launched during the national lockdown in 2020 and attracted more than 2.2 million viewers, led to Harvey filming season 2.

“Throughout both seasons I learned so much about South Africa, the people, the different cultures, the language and some interesting cuisine.

“This season I can confidently say that I learnt contestants names after falling flat on my face in season 1.

“The families were also so enthusiastic which added great energy to the show,” said the award-winning entertainer and host.

He thanked South Africans who warmly welcomed him back on African soil.

“What I love about SA is that I don’t have to wake up thinking that I am a minority. It’s an amazing feeling. It’s not about racism, it’s just not having to factor in being black everywhere I go,” he said.

Harvey believes he brings hilarious moments to the game show making him a great host to watch.

“I took a game show and turned it into a comedy show, no one is just going to tune in to see what 100 people said in a survey- but I used my skill set as a comedian and changed the game.

“About 90 seconds of the show is question and answer while the rest is me and the people, that’s it.

“They tune in to see what I say and how I react. No other game show host has done that before,” he said.

He added South African viewers should give other shows a break and try something new by tuning in to Family Feud SA.

“Family Feud” season 2 airs every Sunday at 6pm on e.tv with a repeat on eExtra.