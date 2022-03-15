Steven Ward joins 'Legacy' as Elizabeth’s dream guy Max

Max Kramer, played by local actor Steven Ward, is the man every woman and some men dream of. He’s kind, caring, and genuinely nice, but no man is without flaw. Ward entered M-Net’s telenovela “Legacy” recently as Elizabeth’s knight in shining amour. He swooped in to save the day- a day from hell for Elizabeth.

Immediately, the two hit it off while he changed her car tyre and bought her a burger and chips. Not the most romantic scene, but Elizabeth fell head over heels, and so did he. “Max is all about authenticity, just wants someone to love, and to be loved in return. He is looking for a partner in crime to experience all the world has to offer, with him. “When he finds something, or in the case with Elizabeth, someone worth fighting for, he goes all in. He’s the guy that proves chivalry isn’t dead,” said Ward.

On set characters, Elizabeth Price and Max Kramer. Picture: M-Net But not everything is as clear cut as it seems. Ward’s character is totally against having children, crushing Elizabeth’s life-long dream of becoming a mother. “Max is the kind of guy that’s either fully in or he’s completely out, and he definitely has a major one flaw. He doesn't want kids. At all. Ever,” Ward said. Max made his money in fair trade coffee first in Africa, now punching above his weight and trying to go global.

He sees children as a threat to his ambitions and doesn’t want to sacrifice his career to raise a child. Nor does he want the child to grow up with an absent father. Ward, who is no stranger to the acting world with his previous roles like Nick Ribeiro in the M-Net drama series "Inconceivable“ and Ade in the SAFTA award-winning film ”From a House on Willow Street“, says he uses a key trick to get into his various characters. Steven Ward as Max Kramer on “Legacy“. Picture: M-Net "After a warm-up for the voice and body on my way to set, which helps with my focus, I analyse Max's motivations which, in the world of drama, is quite key. I envision his physicality (the way he stands), adjust my body to that stance, and leave myself (me as Steven) at the door. It's simple but effective,“ said the ”Legacy“ fan.

"I was a fan in the beginning with Jay Anstey being on board and us having worked together just prior to that on "Inconceivable“, also I'm a huge fan of Mary-Anne Barlow. But then work, and my newborn took preference, so I missed out on a chunk that I had to try catch up on when I was confirmed for the show,” he said. Asked how long viewers will be seeing Max on “Legacy”, he smiled and said: “I couldn't tell you, even if I knew”. Catch Steven Ward as Max Kramer on “Legacy”, Monday to Thursday at 7pm on M-Net.