'Style Syndicate' to take viewers on a tour of the high life

eNCA’s new lifestyle show “Style Syndicate” is set to take viewers on a tour of what it’s like living the high life. Starting on Friday, July 24 at 9.30pm, “Style Syndicate” - the brand new weekly show will be hosted by presenter Lindiwe Sithole. Bursting at the seams with a wide variety of content, “Style Syndicate” offers 30 minutes of classy pacey segments. Viewers can expect features on fabulous fashion, spectacular property profiles, catch-up sessions with high flying A-list celebrities, and captivating fast cars.

“I’m over the moon about the opportunity to take people on a journey of all things lifestyle entertainment.

”’Style Syndicate’ will give viewers a sneak peek into the world of luxury - homes, cars, art, food, fashion, and so much more.

“At the moment, we are faced with so much uncertainty and challenges and I believe that levity has its part to play. I hope to bring that through in this show,” said Sithole about the show.

eNCA managing director Norman Ndivhuho Munzhelele said eNCA is a channel that caters to a diverse audience and they believe the show will strongly tap into viewers needs for lifestyle and entertainment content.

“Lindiwe is a breath of fresh air. And we are delighted about her stand-alone show,” said Munzhelele.

Sithole is popular for her Friday morning eNCA segment, “The Tea With Lindi”, on the Jane Dutton show. She also appears on “The Entertainment Wrap” on Fridays between 6am, and 8am on e.tv’s “The Morning Show”.

The stylish journalist has covered a range of entertainment stories throughout her 10-year career, including major film festivals and premieres, to the BET Awards and South African leg of the “Global Citizen Concert”.

“Style Syndicate” sees Sithole weave and bob her way through the ever-exciting lives of celebrities such as DJ Zinhle, Crystall Kay, and Kelly Khumalo.

Viewers can expect to experience euphoria and slight car envy, when she takes a drive in house music producer Prince Kaybee's mean German machine.

Sithole also takes us on a tour of Miss South Africa Sasha Lee's Sandton apartment and thrills viewers with a few international big name superstars.

*Catch Lindiwe Sithole on “Style Syndicate” from Friday, July 24 at 9pm on eNCA (DSTV channel 403).