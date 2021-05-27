'Survivor SA' castaway Shaun Wilson gives fans a taste of what’s to come in season 8

“Survivor SA: Immunity Island” castaway, Shaun Wilson is ready to outwit, outplay and outlast his fellow contestants on the new season of the series.

Sharing a clip on Twitter, the IT entrepreneur from Cape Town said that he has left his morals at home and is ready to be deceptive, naughty and backstabbing in the upcoming season which starts on Thursday, June 3 at 7.30pm on M-Net.

The 50 second clip revealed what Wilson is capable of when he shared his game tactics in the confessions.

“Don’t put your morals on the island, leave them at home. We’re all here to play a game.

If you’ve ever played Apex or Fortnight there are no friends, there’s only enemies.

Be deceptive, be naughty and if you’re pushing peoples’ buttons then you’re outwitting, it’s as simple as that,” said the castaway.

He added that he’s not going to give up on finding idols.

“I am not going to give up. I’m going to fall over trees, I am going to hurt myself trying to find idols.

“The game for me is to give people the perception of who they want me to be and if you got situational awareness then you have the ability to really go far in this game.

“I’m going to be focusing on the situations at hand and play them one at a time.

“They might think I’m their friend but unfortunately I will back-stab most of them,” he shared.

What a wild ride, here is a little taste of what's to come 🤫



Catch my journey on Survivor SA: Immunity Island from Thursday, 3 June at 19:30 on M-Net (DStv Channel 101).



Follow @survivor_sa and @mnettv for more updates!#survivorsa #immunityisland #season8 #castaway #survivor pic.twitter.com/mgPTxSZt3g — Shaun Wilson (@_shaunw) May 4, 2021

The Norwich-born contestant who said his preparation for Survivor SA was non-existent, will be among 20 contestants chosen to participate in season eight of the lockdown edition.

“Survivor SA: Immunity Island” was filmed on the Wild Coast in the Eastern Cape due to the global pandemic. Nico Panagio will return as the show’s host.

“Survivor SA: Immunity Island” will air on Thursdays starting June 3 at 7.30pm on M-Net (DStv channel 101).