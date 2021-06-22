Swankie Mafoko to play trophy wife in BET's ’Isono’

Actress Swankie Mafoko will be the latest talent to join BET Africa’s original daily drama “Isono”, where she will take up the role as Mercy, Gombwa’s new trophy wife. The beauty took to Instagram to announce the news.

In the caption she wrote: “The cats officially out of the bag! 🥂🙏❤️ I'm excited to announce that I will be joining the @bet_africa team. “I had so much fun with this character and I got to play alongside the greats in this Industry. God keeps showing up for me, and I'm BEYOND grateful! “Catch me on #IsonoBET TONIGHT as Mercy Gombwa. #actor #self #actors #television #betafrica #betoriginal #instagood #instadaily #instalovers #hollywood”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swankie Mafoko (@swankiemafoko) Mafoko’s role on the show will leave viewers at the edge of their seats as she is thrown in the deep end having to move from trophy wife who needs a personal trainer to disgruntled stepmom, who has to look after Gombwa and his previous wife’s adopted baby. The star who made her first TV appearance in 2016 on the SABC2’s telenovela “Keeping Score”, also acted on Netflix’s “How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding”, where she played the character Lydia Twala. Mafoko’s fans congratulated the actress on her feat.

“That's my girl 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 congratulations Swanks!! So proud!!! 😍😍😍😍😍” said SAMA award winner, Mnqobi Nxumalo. While Sine Vulindlu said: “Look at you... I love this for you. Congratulations my love ❤️ ❤️”. Meanwhile, on “Isono” there is never a dull moment at the House of Grace as a video of Fentse acting strangely does the rounds.

She tries to communicate with the ancestors but doesn’t receive any answers. It is not clear what the spirits want with her and places her in duress, leaving everyone at the orphanage dumbstruck. Then Esther is cracking under pressure. She seems to have writer’s block and still feels terrible about releasing Lesedi’s song as her own. She finds the drugs that Maradona planted in her bag and can’t seem to resist temptation. After all the progress she has made, she relapses.

AB and Maradona look at other means for income at Casanova. Maradona brings a few escorts around to show AB a good time and proposes a new business venture, a “gentlemen’s club”. And Mother Mary’s relationship with the big cop, Siviwe is getting steamy. She reveals her vulnerable side and he offers her a shoulder to cry on and spends the night with her to try to keep her safe.