‘Takalani Sesame’ season 14 boast top Mzansi celebs

SABC2 is set to air popular children’s informative series “Takalane Sesame” launching on June 5. The jingle is a real ear-worm when the ever-popular “Takalane Sesame” characters appear and what’s even more amazing is that the show has progressed in leaps and bounds with its edutainment in tackling various topics children face.

At a time when children are surrounded by a more fast paced lifestyle added to the trauma the pandemic brought upon them, the new season is packed with interactive sessions of questions and answers to educate inquisitive young minds. Diving deeper into the “Big Feelings” conversation continued from season 13, the muppets and their famous friends are tackling issues around consent, belonging, and identity along with safety and child protection. Managing director at Sesame Workshop South Africa, Innocent Nkata, said: “This is part of what makes the series a perennial favourite.

“Introducing important educational topics can be more relatable and accessible when done in a way that’s light-hearted and, crucially, children are more likely to remember the lesson. “This approach is encapsulated in the series’ tagline: ‘Play, Laugh, Learn’.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Donovan Goliath | CREATOR (@donovangoliath) Season 14, features some of South Africa’s most-loved entertainers, musicians, and celebrities, including Sho Madjozi, Prev Reddy, Holly & Mimi Rey, Farieda Metsileng, David Kau and The Goliaths.