Talk about striking the right chord, ‘Noot Vir Noot’ returns to the small screen for season 47

South Africa’s longest-running TV game show, “Noot Vir Noot”, returns for season 47 on June 28. SABC2 announced the return of the popular family game show, which will now air on Wednesdays at 7pm. “Noot Vir Noot” puts contestants to the test to showcase their competitive musical knowledge.

Contestants need to be the first to answer the game questions and name the music clues, performed by the show’s in-house DJ Shelly. Each episode features a guest artist who performs some of their hit songs in a sound recording studio set up. The artists will be performing song requests provided by the contestants and their family members, who are watching the show from their very own living rooms.

Cape Town media personality Emo Adams returns for another season and brings along his comedic charm, quirky dance moved and vibrant energy that keeps audiences entertained. The production company Stemmburg Television consists of Johan Stemmet, Elsa Colling, Kim Petersen, Carl Stemmet and Andries Pieterse. In a chat with Carl, the producer unpacked the secret to how show remained relevant for 32 years.

He said: “As the production company, we always endeavour to keep each new season fresh by adding new elements. “We keep bringing in new games as well as adding small tweaks to the format, for example, the manner in which the guest artist performs. So we ensure there is constant change and constant evolution in the show to always keep it new. He added: “ As the seasons have progressed, the contestants have become younger and the key therefore is to adapt the energy of the show to appeal to the next generation while keeping the content relatable to all age groups.

“This ensures that the whole family can enjoy the show and that it stays relevant from one generation to the next.” While Johan still keeps his hand firmly on the show as the first host, we asked Adams how it feels to be filling the shoes of his predecessor for another round. He said: “I don't think anyone will ever be able to fill Johan Stemmet's shoes. He is a living legend to this day and working with him has still not sunk in after so many seasons together.