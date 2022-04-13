'Taste Master SA' is looking for the next legendary baker

Another sizzling season of Taste Master SA will head to SABC2 from July 8 bringing chefs and foodies to compete while creating mouth-watering dishes inside the kitchen. “Taste Master SA” will put contestants to the ultimate test in a bid see who can stand the heat and be crowned the champion and the next “Taste Master South Africa”.

After two successful seasons, the search is on for contestants as judges Zola Nene and Fritz Schoon prepare to share their culinary wisdom and advice. In season 3, the judges are looking for baking connoisseurs who are not afraid to rise to the occasion and show the country that they indeed have what it takes to win this competition. Nene said this season they are looking to be wowed by impressive technique and elaborate designs.

“We all know that baking is a science, but more than that, it’s an opportunity to showcase immense creativity. “In this season we are in search of a baker who is adventurous and thinks outside of the cake box while tantalising our taste buds,” said the celebrity chef.

Artisanal baker Fritz Schoon said the show will challenge every aspect of the contestants baking skill set. “It will reveal your character, your grit and your desire for success. “It will refine your vision in the process.

’We cannot wait to put a new batch of bakers to the ultimate test,” he said. Jacqui Hlongwane, head of programming SABC2 said baking is an age-old art that not only allows for creative expression, but it is also a wonderful way of expressing one’s affection towards others. “Warm, colourful and gentle in tone, this season promises to be bigger and better as 12 brand new contestants will showcase their talent and creativity through the weekly rigorous challenges that will undoubtedly test their skill, nerves and patience as they battle it out looking to be crowned South Africa’s next ’Taste Master’.

“Each week, viewers will be treated to mouth-watering baking delights and will be inspired to try out some of the baking recipes at home whilst rooting for their favourite contestant to win the cash prize and title,” said Hlongwane. Entries for the upcoming season are now open here. Those interested in participating simply need to fill in an online application form and upload a video explaining a little bit more about who they are and their love for food and baking.