Tbo Touch and YoungstaCPT set to ‘roast’ Khanyi Mbau

As the “Comedy Central Roast of Khanyi Mbau” grows closer, the fourth and fifth panellists have been named. Radio and television personality Thabo ‘Tbo Touch’ and Cape Town rapper YoungstaCPT will be the thorns among the roses as they share the stage with female powerhouse celebrities Celeste Ntuli, SelBeyonce Mkhize and Devi Sankaree Govender.

The panel join roastmaster Mpho Popps, who said this would go down as one of his career milestones. “For me to be the chosen one to throw her onto the flames to be roasted is not only historical but legendary as well. As the roastmaster I say, ‘May the thickest skin win’.” Taking to his Instagram page, Tbo Touch shared the trailer and asked Mbau in advance for her forgiveness.

“You goin have to forgive me in advance for this one! But I have to do it. Bring it on, it’s game time. #roastofkhanyi #whatatimetobealive,” he wrote. Upon hearing that Tbo Touch is going to be on the panel, Mbau responded: “No no no, I won’t be able to hear what he’s saying.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tbo Touch (@iamtbotouch) On her Instagram she wrote: “Please make sure you read this in your best American accent 😂 ... Just like Touch would.”

