Thabisile Zikhali joins ‘Uzalo’ cast for season 8

Award-winning actress Thabisile Zikhali has joined the formidable cast of “Uzalo” as a well-educated officer of the law. Playing the role of Constable Biyela, she is determined to uphold the law and keep her department in check at the KwaMashu police station which is headed by Detective Mondli, played by Thembikosi Thwala.

Zikhali said she was excited about joining the team and couldn’t wait to see how viewers reacted to her character. “I’ve never played a character like this before, people will see a different side of me. “‘Uzalo’ is the most-watched show in the country and joining this new family means so much to me and my brand,” she said.

She also starred in the local action-thriller film “Alleyway”, where she plays Nora, a curious radio presenter who helps a man who was arrested for a crime he did not commit. Aside from perfecting her craft, Zikhali is a businesswoman. She owns Fino Diamonds Agency, a modelling agency she started from the ground and which she leads from the front line as a top model. Catch Thabisile Zikhali as Constable Biyela on “Uzalo”, weekdays at 8.30pm on SABC 1.