Thando Thabethe and Kim Engelbrecht to star in detective series 'Reyka'

Actress Thando Thabethe announced that she will be starring in a brand new detective drama titled "Reyka" releasing in 2021 along with industry giants like Kim Engelbrecht, Desmond Dube and “Game Of Thrones” star Iain Glen. The “Housekeepers” actress shared two picture on her Instagram page. The first of her character, detective Nandi Cele, and the second picture with the rest of the team and cast involved in "Reyka". She captioned the post: “New role alert 🎬🎬🎬 Meet Detective Nandi Cele. Staring Kim Engelbrecht, Iain Glen, Desmond Dube, Anna-Mart Van der Merve, and Hamilton Dlamini. A Quizzical Pictures and Serena Cullen production, Reyka coming in 2021 🦅🦅🦅 #ReykaSA“. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thando Thabooty Thabethe (@thando_thabethe) The eight part crime series will air on M-Net (DStv 101) in 2021.

In the lead role is Kim, who is happily back in SA filming the series.

"Reyka" follows a flawed but brilliant criminal profiler, Reyka Gama.

Haunted by her past, she investigates a string of brutal murders committed by a serial killer in the sugar cane fields of KwaZulu-Natal.

Having been abducted as a child by a farmer named Angus Speelman, Reyka is traumatised by the experience but this also helps her enter the minds of Africa's most notorious criminals and turn them inside out.

“I play the role of Reyka Gama, a criminal profiler whose history is both real, riveting as well as it is unthinkable.

“ I think the story takes you on an emotional journey, kind of turns you completely inside out.

“Everything you believed to be morally right could be on the other side,“ said Kim. about her role.

While Iain who plays Angus Speelman said: "I create, in my own twisted pathology, this perfect family for myself,“ he said.