Thato 'TT' Mbha back with 'Mzansi Cribs Makeover' season 2

TV host, entrepreneur and socialite Thato “TT” Mbha is returning with season 2 of “Mzansi Cribs Makeover”. The popular Mzansi Magic home improvement show racked up close to half a million viewers in its season one premier episode.

The show celebrates and gives back to ordinary South Africans who have made an extraordinary impact on the lives of others. It focuses on uplifting the community, where community members nominate a person who embodies the spirit of ubuntu and that person will get their home renovated for free.

TT’s love for home make-over shows is what inspired the idea for the show, as he always wondered why South Africa doesn't have its own version. It has been five years since TT first put a proposal to paper to get this show running. “My passion for real estate led me to this project. I also watch a lot of home make-over shows and growing up in Soweto I realise that do-gooders in the black community are often overlooked, and this is how I came up with this concept.

“This is what inspired the show. I’m grateful for partnerships with my sponsors, especially Builders, who believed in this project, as it wouldn't have been fruitful without them,” said TT. In light of the current plight of people not being able to keep their jobs or generate an income due to the pandemic, the show comes at the pivotal time. Sponsors of the show Builders Warehouse have sponsored materials valued at over R600 000, with products such as paint, tools and decor items to ensure that these homes are beautifully refreshed.