'The Bachelorette SA' reveals first 5 suitors vying for Qiniso van Damme’s heart

Season one and two of “The Bachelor SA” had viewers on the edge of their seats so naturally when M-Net announced that the first ever “Bachelorette” was in production we already marked our calendars. Recently M-Net also dropped the names of the first five contestants that will be vying for the brown skin girl’s heart come February. Let’s take a look: Ten Naidu, 36 from Durban Ten Naidu. Picture: Supplied He spent 9 years travelling to 90 countries to teach, pray and find love!

He wants to share the world and visit his 100th country with that special someone.

Ten left SA in his early teens and has returned to find love where he grew up.

His philosophy is to embrace every experience and enjoy every moment.

Ten is open, true and witty. He had a brief relationship with someone that reminds him of Qiniso and feels perhaps it foreshadowed this opportunity.

He considers Qiniso more worldly than most ladies he has met and secretly hopes she makes for a great salsa partner.

Ten is a qualified I.T. trainer and school teacher specialising in English, Information Technology, Math and he recently began modelling overseas.

Ruan Meyer, 26 from Bloemfontein

Ruan Meyer. Picture: Supplied

The Bloemfontein native relocated to Pretoria four years ago to study Architecture at TUT Pretoria.

This move broke up his relationship of three years with his high school sweetheart.

He comes from a big family after his parents divorced and one remarried.

Ruan runs his own fledgeling construction company while furthering his studies.

He has a strong Afrikaans accent and comes across as a small-town boy making it in a big city.

He has travelled parts of Europe and says he would take Qiniso to Italy on a romantic date.

Kganya Rapoo, 23 from Johannesburg

Kganya Rapoo. Picture: Supplied

Kganya can be described as a lovable geek with a smile that lights up a room, true to his name.

A trainee chartered (not boring) accountant who is also a lecturer and a master’s student, his maturity will make you forget his young age.

He is an extrovert who enjoys going out and having a good time.

He has plenty of energy, loves PDA and considers himself to be very sentimental.

He is a peacemaker and sounding board.

Bradley Newton, 29 from Johannesburg

Bradley Newton. Picture: Supplied

Bradley works in the banking and insurance industry.

A trained athlete and avid hip-hop dancer, this is a man with a life plan.

He considers himself to be mature and a tad calculated.

His answers are textbook but that is him - well planned and direct.

For Bradley, everything needs to be executed with perfection. Because he is a sportsman and all-rounder he has high awareness and confidence.

He has a portable studio where he does hip hop recording past time.

He travels the world and enjoys exclusive clubs and parties.

Dylan Heneck, 28 from Cape Town

Dylan Heneck. Picture: Supplied

Dylan lives in a converted BnB with eight of his friends.

He completed a BusSci degree, however ended up in the music industry.

He is a chameleon, as he has many sides to him, but is generally laid back.

He loves the spotlight and is a bit of a troublemaker.

Dylan spends winters overseas and is a digital nomad!

He has had many grand gestures in love, but never found the one.

He has been through a lot of introspection as he has been a solo flyer for a long time.

Women want commitment which he runs from.

He said: "commitment is not my strong suit!".

Watch the first episode of "The Bachelorette South Africa" on Thursday, February 11 at 7.30pm on, M-Net.