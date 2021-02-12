'The Bachelorette SA' suitors for Qiniso Van Damme leave fans disappointed

Unlike the excitement associated with previous seasons in the Bachelor franchise, the season premiere of The Bachelorette South Africa was met with mixed emotions.

Fans who watched the beautiful and bubbly Qiniso Van Damme welcomed her suitors on the red carpet, were disappointed in the choice of men presented to her, and said she deserved better.

Despite what fans thought, she put on a brave face and treated the men that came through for her with the love and respect.

From long-haired, Spanish speaking Mr 10 to corny “you can call me Mr Wright” (pun intended) to primary school classmate Peter and smiley face Kganya, fans did not hold back as they took to social media to let their thoughts be known.

Radio DJ Carol Ofori said: “Qiniso is just so regal, how she speaks, her fashion, her beauty... I am afraid I don’t believe she will find the one among these guys... she is just soooooo incredible”.