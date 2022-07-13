Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

The big secret is out in explosive 'House of Zwide' finale

The big secret is out in explosive 'House of Zwide' finale. Picture: Screenshot/@Twitter

The big secret is out in explosive 'House of Zwide' finale. Picture: Screenshot/@Twitter

Published 1h ago

Share

After what seems like forever, the big secret in “House of Zwide” is out.

Throughout the season, viewers have waited as they were baited with the truth about Ona's (Nefisa Mkhabela) truth finally coming out.

Story continues below Advertisement

Funani (Vusi Kunene), after coming up with a plan to find out what happened to his long-lost daughter, discovers the truth about his wife Faith being behind Zobuhle’s disappearance.

Faith had hired Isaac to help her clean up her mess by setting alight Funani’s home with his ex-wife inside.

Throughout the season, Faith and Isaac have escaped punishment for these crimes, but the time has finally come.

More on this

In the explosive season finale, Funani takes revenge on both Isaac and Faith by getting them arrested.

Actress Bawinile Ntshaba, who portrays Faith, prior to the explosive finale, posted on Instagram that she was happy the truth that everyone had been crying for would be coming out.

“Next week it’s the last 5 episodes of season 1 if you have missed any episodes do catch up because from Monday the 11July at 7pm…… siyajima 🔥🔥🔥🔥 nazoke this truth you’ve been crying for, it is out!!!💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻 even me, I’m happy😂,” she captioned a video teaser of House of Zwide.

Story continues below Advertisement

The highly watched e.tv soapie hit high viewer numbers this season. In June, the Bomb production broke its own previous viewer record, when it peaked at 4.8 million viewers.

“House of Zwide” has been such a hit among viewers that it has even been renewed for a second season.

The fashion world centred show was brought in to replace “Rhythm City” November 2020.

Story continues below Advertisement

Related Topics:

TelenovelasMarriageDivorceViolenceCrime and courts

Share

Recent stories by:

Oluthando Keteyi