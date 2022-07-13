The big secret is out in explosive 'House of Zwide' finale

After what seems like forever, the big secret in “House of Zwide” is out. Throughout the season, viewers have waited as they were baited with the truth about Ona's (Nefisa Mkhabela) truth finally coming out.

Funani (Vusi Kunene), after coming up with a plan to find out what happened to his long-lost daughter, discovers the truth about his wife Faith being behind Zobuhle’s disappearance. Faith had hired Isaac to help her clean up her mess by setting alight Funani’s home with his ex-wife inside. Throughout the season, Faith and Isaac have escaped punishment for these crimes, but the time has finally come.

In the explosive season finale, Funani takes revenge on both Isaac and Faith by getting them arrested. I'm worried, What if Funani finds out that we also knew about Ona being his child but we kept quiet 🥺🥺#HouseOfZwide pic.twitter.com/wgPoCHUfBk — Madam Grace 🦋 (@Tumi7698) July 12, 2022 Actress Bawinile Ntshaba, who portrays Faith, prior to the explosive finale, posted on Instagram that she was happy the truth that everyone had been crying for would be coming out. “Next week it’s the last 5 episodes of season 1 if you have missed any episodes do catch up because from Monday the 11July at 7pm…… siyajima 🔥🔥🔥🔥 nazoke this truth you’ve been crying for, it is out!!!💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻 even me, I’m happy😂,” she captioned a video teaser of House of Zwide.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bawinile Ntshaba (@winnie_ntshaba) The highly watched e.tv soapie hit high viewer numbers this season. In June, the Bomb production broke its own previous viewer record, when it peaked at 4.8 million viewers. “House of Zwide” has been such a hit among viewers that it has even been renewed for a second season. The fashion world centred show was brought in to replace “Rhythm City” November 2020.