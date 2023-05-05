‘The Black Door’ chapter closes with a new spin-off series taking over

In September last year, e.tv dismissed reports that late night raunchy drama “The Black Door” had been cancelled, but now, plot twist, it’s actually coming to an end. The channel has announced that “Isitha - The Enemy” will be replacing the adult drama.

Black Brain Pictures is behind “Isitha - The Enemy”, the new family-oriented telenovela on e.tv. This new telenovela is a spin-off series that follows the Sokhulu family, who were first introduced to viewers in the ground-breaking series “The Black Door”. “Isitha - The Enemy” continues the tale of the Sokhulus’ struggles to keep their family together in the face of adversity as new challenges and new rivals come onto the scene.

Mpumelelo Nhlapo, executive producer at Black Brain Pictures explained in a media statement that it was strategically intended for “The Black Door” to run for one year. “Our goal was to break new ground and to push the boundaries of South African television. The greater vision has always been to tell the story of the Sokhulu family as a multi-chapter series that allows us to explore different themes in dynamic and interesting ways,” said Nhlapo. The cast of “Isitha -The Enemy” features some of South Africa's most talented actors, such as Sipho Ndlovu, Khanyisani Khwesa, and Dawn Thandeka King, to name a few.

Thobani Nzuza reprises his role alongside viewers’ favourite actors from “The Black Door”. Head of local programming at eMedia, Helga Palmer shared that the channel was excited to usher in the spin-off series. “We are committed to bringing the best South African local content to our viewers and we have to remain receptive to their changing needs and preferences.