'The Braai Show with AKA' heads to SABC1

If you’ve missed all the hype around rapper AKA’s online TV platform which launched earlier this year, then you have another chance to redeem yourself. The “Fela in Versace” hitmaker will soon have his popular online show, “The Braai Show with AKA” on SABC1. The show was first released on AKA TV, an online subscription based platform in June. Those who signed up for the channel were witness to 13 episodes of the show. Now, even though months later, the larger public will be able to watch the show.

The series sees a bunch of SA A-listers and other popular faces catch up while enjoying a braai.

The first episode is set to air on Thursday, November 5 at 7.30pm.

In a statement SABC1 said the show is a celebration of what it means to be “young and free” in South Africa.

“The series is an ultimate glance into the lives of the Mzansi’s most intriguing and South African personalities as they are hosted by the award winning rapper AKA.

“He is well-known for making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

“Love him or hate him, AKA is a powerhouse of talent and the voice of the youth. In addition to being Mzansi’s most talked about personality, AKA also enjoys winding down to some good food and great company.

“It is this love for all things grilled that gave birth to “The Braai Show with AKA”.

“What better way to get to know some of the country’s most influential and controversial characters than by sharing some steak and chops with them?”, read the statement.

In June, a minute long teaser video was streamed online.

We got to see some of South Africa's popular entertainers including DJ Tira, Moozlie and Sbudaroc chatting to AKA.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula also features in the show.

Viewers can prepare for AKA to have candid conversations with industry giants while preparing food over the braai in the garden or in the kitchen.

Catch “The Braai Show With AKA” on SABC1 from Thursday, November 5 at 7.30pm.