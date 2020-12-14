'The Braai Show with AKA' reaches over 2 million viewers

“The Braai Show with AKA” is doing well, racking in more than two million viewers each week with a second season on the cards. The show airs on SABC1 every Thursday night, and sees AKA host a range of SA entertainers and other popular faces. The award-winning rapper entertains viewers with candid conversation while having a braai. “The Braai Show with AKA“ has been so popular that a second season could well be on the cards in 2021. Producer David Phume is over the moon with viewer response to show, which currently sits in the top 20 league - attracting on average more than two million viewers each week.

The show was born out of AKA love for all things grilled.

It was first shown on AKA TV - AKA’s own online subscription-based platform, but moved to SABC1 earlier this year, to reach a vast and young audience.

“While this show was originally produced for the AKA TV app, it has been repackaged to compete in prime-time television which attracts millions of eyeballs. And viewer feedback has been hugely positive,” said Phume.

Producer David Phume. Picture: Supplied

“People have got to experience a different side of AKA; someone who is not just a great musician but a skilled raconteur and a content creator for a mass audience,” he said.

Phume revealed that for him the best thing about “The Braai Show with AKA“ are the guests and wanted AKA’s ex girlfriend on the show.

“There’s one person we wanted on the first season and that was media personality and businesswomen, Bonang Matheba. Hopefully we will be able to get her for Season 2,“ he said.

Catch “The Braai Show with AKA“ every Thursday at 7.30pm on SABC1.