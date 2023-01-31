The cast of ‘Giyani: Land of Blood’ hint at what fans can expect from season 3

“Giyani: Land of Blood” explores powerful and emotive themes about land claim. The storyline explores ownership of the land and who is in the right in with a dramatic flair that telenovelas are known for.

The premise centres on two warring families, a secret past and a forbidden love story between Khensani Mudau and Musa Baloyi. “Giyani: Land of Blood” went into a production break in May 2022 much to the disappointment of devoted viewers. But it’s back and the third season comes full circle with plenty of secrets exposed.

Viewers will will not be lost, plot-wise, when “Giyani: Land of Blood” makes its screen debut as it will first recap the last 15 episodes of season two and all the issues that were left unanswered. Season three comprises 105 episodes and, of course, changes such as new characters, actors and a deeper dive into societal issues. IOL Entertainment visited the set “Giyani- Land of Blood” recently and witnessed the long-awaited wedding of Khensani and Musa, which is beautiful.

Shitshembiso Mabasa the creative producer and head of studio of “Giyani: Land of Blood” explained that one of the growths that audiences will notice is the language. As the first Xitsonga drama series, they faced backlash regarding the dialect and standard language used on the show. The actors on the show are now more confident with the language and dialect and are able to express themselves with emotion. Actor Wiseman Zitha let slip that viewers can certainly expect more drama this season, especially after two failed attempts at getting married.

“A lot of drama, a lot of drama! There is a wedding and Musa might be going back to being a lawyer again, last season he was working at a general dealer,” Zitha teased. The role of Khensani Mudau will now be played by Mahlatsi Mokoena, who breaks into the industry fresh out of Tshwane University of Technology, where she studied drama. Stepping into a role, which was previously held by another actor, Mathabo Mothibe, sometimes comes with added pressure to fill in those big shoes.

“At first, it was scary, that I’m going to be the new Khensani, people are going to compare me. I had to tell myself that I have to be myself. “I'm also a trained professional, so when I go there, I have to show his skills,” shared Mokoena. She admitted that she was nervous for the first scene but the welcoming atmosphere on set made her feel at ease.

Season 3 will see the introduction of the Khoza family, helmed by seasoned actor Lesley Musina, who joins the cast as Solani Khoza, a successful lawyer and the patriarch of the Khoza Family. His wife Pele, an ex-promo-girl turned Club Manager, is played by Bokang Phelane, while Zigi Ndlovu joins the show as Dzovo, Solani’s son. Dzovo is Khensani’s new love interest and business partner.

Another powerhouse is Solani’s sister, the matriarch of the Khoza family, Mambeku, played by Nsuku Baloyi. Thrown into the mix are his two daughters Mixo (Nkateko Mabunda) and Zuri for yet another compelling season. Musina’s character is a complex one as an alpha man returning to Giyani after making it big in the city with his trophy wife. The actor revealed that he felt the character’s storyline was made for him immediately when he read the script. However, he is not received with open arms by everybody and he finds himself having to re-establish his relationship with his son, who he left behind when he went to the city.

“He's a very strong willed person and is very family oriented but you can imagine there's gonna be a little drama happening because he's going back home to face his demons. But not only that, he wants to really make it big in Giyani. “Zolani now is just trying to re-establish that relationship with his two grown kids. It’s very difficult with the son because now he's grown, and he's had to fend for himself,” Musina revealed. This is Musina’s second lead role. In 2022, he starred in “The Executives”.

“I challenged myself, I feel like in 2022 I’ve really challenged myself. In my previous role I was playing an urban Zulu character. And now on this one, Giyani, it’s quite exciting because it's a new family,” Musina shared. The actor may be playing a lawyer once again and, while there are similarities, there's a lot of differences as well. As an actor, Musina challenged himself with the role, especially with speaking in Xitsonga, which is not his first language.

Just like his fellow cast mates, Musina also sang the production’s praises and expanded on the welcoming nature on set. He is also excited for viewers to see what they have created. This season embarks on the show’s final odyssey with a world that has expanded and changed – the banana plantation has been replaced by the game lodge, which Manoko, portrayed by Rami Chuene, continues to pillage, while the villagers remain marginalised and are living in poverty on their supposed own land. Viewers can also expect the return of Ndivhuho Mutsila as Richard, Linah Ngcobo as Mhani Tsakani, Noel Baloyi as Mahlori, Fumani Shilubana as Vukosi and Maduvha Madima as Shoni.