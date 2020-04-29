The Fergusons: 'Dineo's contract was not terminated'

Ferguson Films, which is owned by Shona and Connie Ferguson, have hit back at claims that Dineo Langa was fired from "The Queen".

This comes after Sunday World reported that Dineo was fired when she asked for time off to shoot a film.

The Sunday newspaper said the actress, who has been with the Mzansi Magic soapie since its inception four years ago, was allegedly sent a letter by Ferguson Films informing her that she should not bother to report for duty after the lockdown. “She is distraught. She thought the Fergusons are family".





The publication also reported that Cindy Mahlangu, who plays the character of Siyanda, and Zenande Mfenyana, who plays Goodness Mabuza, are also on their way out for various reasons.





The Fergusons released a memo that asked actors if they could work for free as part of their response to the Covid-19 pandemic.





Responding to questions sent by IOL Entertainment, Lauren Nell, a showrunner at Ferguson Films, said that Dineo's contract was not terminated.





"Dineo's contract was not terminated. She is still on payroll until the end of May. Dineo was released to go and shoot her movie. Scripts had to be rewritten to accommodate this as she was on an 'A' storyline. She was scheduled to return in April, but due to the lockdown, everything has changed. All cast and crew contracts end at the end of May", she said.





Nell also said Mfenyana was shooting with "The Queen" before lockdown but had decided to take some time off work until further notice “due to personal reasons”.





The actress is rumoured to be pregnant, with eagle eyed fans of the show taking to social media, speculating whether she is with child or not.





Earlier this year Rami Chuene was axed from the show.



