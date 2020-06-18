The Fergusons hit back at claims of mistreatment by actors

Producer couple, Connie and Shona Ferguson have hit back at claims that they mistreat their staff and underpay them. This comes after Mlamli Mangcala who stars in "The Queen" which is produced by Ferguson Films, penned an open letter detailing how he was treated by the couple. The Cape Town-based actor said he was initially paid half of his normal rate but accepted the role because he wanted to be on the Ferguson’s radar. “It’s written in my contract that when you live far, they are supposed to accommodate you and give you a premium rate. I asked them about it and they said they were not going to do it at the moment,” he said. After the series premiered in August 2016, the character was well-received and Mangcala’s contract was extended for a year.

“Come season two, they gave me an attitude of ‘take it or leave it’ and they only gave me a R100 increase,” he said.

"The Queen" showrunner Lauren Nell, who speaks on behalf of Shona and Connie, spoke on "The Morning Flava" on Metro FM this week about the allegations and denied any wrongdoing by the Fergusons.

"The role he (Mlamli Mangcala) plays was meant for a person residing in Johannesburg and he was made aware of that but he said he will take it and he will manage. After many complaints, the Fergusons were open to making another contract for him that says he will be paid monthly even if he has not worked. There has been a time where he has not worked however he was paid," said Lauren.

She also went on to deny the accusations of a R100 salary increase and said that Mangcala's expenses were over R27 000 for the duration of season two to season three.

She also added that staff get given holiday vouchers during the festive season.