The journey to reconciliation continues with season 17 of ‘Khumbul’ekhaya’

For over 15 years the SABC docu-reality series ‘Khumbul’ekhaya’ has helped thousands of South Africans reconnect and reunite with their lost and estranged family members. The journey to reconciliation continues with the premiere of season 17 on Wednesday, February 1.

Hosted by Andile Gaelisiwe, “Khumbul’ekhaya” celebrates the healing of families through forgiveness and reconciliation. Taking to her social media platforms, Gaelisiwe, who has been hosting the show since its first episode in 2006, shared a trailer for the new season, simply captioning the post: “And we’re back.” “It’s 17 seasons later and we’re still reuniting our long-lost loved ones and in this season going even deeper Papa.

“Our longest-running asset still giving quality empathetic television bettering the lives of South Africans. As for me still feel so blessed to be part of this historic movement called #khumbulekhaya on @mzansi_fosho,” added the star. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andile Gaelesiwe (@andile1) Every week, “Khumbul’ekhaya” will broadcast two stories of individuals who wish to reunite with their parent, child, spouse, sibling or even an uncle or aunt, some of whom were last seen decades earlier. Commenting on the show, SABC 1 acting channel head Ofentse Thinane said: “In all the seasons, the aim is to venture into homes across the country with characters willing to act on their need to heal, and SABC1 provides that platform.”

‘Khumbul’ekhaya’ tackles socio-economic issues such as abuse, addiction, poverty, and the breakdown of the family structure, which contributes to the continued estrangement of family members. Some of the episodes that viewers will watch in the new season include the story of a mother who ran away from her home in the Free State when her husband threatened to kill her, leaving behind four children, her parents and her siblings. Three decades after running away from home, her children encouraged her to face her fears and reunite with her family.

