The ‘Masked Singer South Africa’ detectives leave no stone unturned as they uncover Doughnut

This week’s episode of the ‘Masked Singer South Africa’ had the judges scratching their heads in confusion. As Doughnut took to the stage to sing Rihanna’s ‘Pon de Replay,’ judges J’Something called it “Fire!” and Somizi babbled, “It was yummy, soft, sweet, succulent. It was just cavitated.”

As part of the second group of disguised local celebrities strutting their stuff for a place in the show’s top 6, Doughnut lost the battle for anonymity against Lion, Elephant, Tree and Lollipop. But, the masked singer managed to keep their identity under wraps, that is until J’Something, Somizi Mhlongo and Sithelo Shozi locked in their votes and settled on singer-songwriter Shekhinah. The SAMA winner’s name had popped up a few times as Doughnut, but this week’s performance and clues resulted in much confusion.

In the moments before her unmasking, Doughnut’s straight-forward revelation that she won four SAMAs and going through the notes in her docket helped J’Something, Somizi and Sithelo to solve the riddle. Confusion reigned when J’Something referred to fan mail, tipping him off that one of Doughnut’s ‘It Girls’ is a reality TV star. It all made sense - Shekinah was adopted, and her first hit was ‘Take it back to the beach’ with Kyle Deutsch. Doughnut confirmed the hint, explaining, “My circle keeps it real”.

Somizi made a U-turn to Busiswa because DJ Zinhle, an ‘It Girl’ who suddenly got a reality TV show, is Busiswa’s bestie. The fan mail clue also confused Sithelo, who settled on Miss SA Shudu. J’Something stuck to Boity, while Skhumba remained convinced Doughnut was Amanda Black.

