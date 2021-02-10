'The Morning Show' lines up special Valentine’s Day episode
The Morning Show on e.tv is celebrating the month of love with a special broadcast on Friday, February 12 from 6am.
From finding love in a hopeless place, to great in-studio performances from local artists, it’s an episode not to be missed.
Watch as actress and TV personality Angela Sithole plays bachelorette as she searches for love.
Three bachelors will each take Sithole on a date and try to impress and win her heart.
The special will also pack an emotional punch as one of “The Morning Show’s viewers surprises his wife with a special day of pampering after a difficult 2020, which included postponing their white wedding after she lost her job.
Best-selling and award-winning soul musicians Amanda Black, Langa Mavuso and Zoe Modiga will also make an appearance on the episode, giving fans insight into their views on love and performing acoustic versions of some of their most romantic love songs.
Spreading the love doesn’t stop there.
The show will offer food lovers some last-minute recipe ideas ahead of the big day: Sadika Fakir will show off her finesse in the kitchen as she demonstrates how to prepare a romantic dinner for two on a tight budget.
Catch “The Morning Show” on Friday, February 12 from 6am to 8.30am on e.tv (DStv channel 194).