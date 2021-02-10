'The Morning Show' lines up special Valentine’s Day episode

The Morning Show on e.tv is celebrating the month of love with a special broadcast on Friday, February 12 from 6am.

From finding love in a hopeless place, to great in-studio performances from local artists, it’s an episode not to be missed.

Watch as actress and TV personality Angela Sithole plays bachelorette as she searches for love.

Three bachelors will each take Sithole on a date and try to impress and win her heart.

The special will also pack an emotional punch as one of “The Morning Show’s viewers surprises his wife with a special day of pampering after a difficult 2020, which included postponing their white wedding after she lost her job.