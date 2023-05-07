Independent Online
The murder of Yolandi Botes is revisited in M-Net’s ‘Cold Blood: The Violent Crime Cases of Mike Bolhuis’

Special investigator Mike Bolhuis. Picture: Supplied

Published 2h ago

Given the ever-increasing crime statistics in SA, people have become less affected by any such stories. Yes, they will read the headline or the story itself but the shock factor has dissipated over the years.

Ironically, when it comes to true-crime offerings, the response is vastly different. If anything, Mzansi has developed a voracious appetite for shows that turn into headline-grabbing cases.

Showmax has done a commendable job with “Devilsdorp” and “Stella Murders”. Let’s not forget about “The Last Blue Ride: The Hannah Cornelius Story” or M-Net’s “My Name is Reeva Steenkamp” and “Strangers You Know”.

Part of the interest lies in curiosity to hear what the loved ones of the victims have to say.

And, since some of these stories were horrific, there is also interest to find out what went on in the investigation and to hear from law enforcement as well as legal teams.

Watching the offerings sometimes triggers the waterworks. But it also takes viewers into the mind of depraved killers, making it a cautionary tale as well.

Now, M-Net is releasing a new four-part crime docuseries, “Cold Blood: The Violent Crime Cases of Mike Bolhuis”.

The TV landscape, especially in the international crime channels, is saturated with similarly formatted offerings.

And, let’s be honest, it is intriguing to understand what people in law enforcement deal with, especially with perceptions of them being on the unflattering side.

Special investigator Bolhuis delves into a recent notorious cold case.

And it happens to be that of Yolandi Botes, a mother of three, who was found in the Vaal River by a grandfather with his grandson.

She was found on May 4, 2021, after being reported missing on April 26, 2021.

The crime scene wasn’t for the faint-hearted as her body was dismembered. As such, she ended up being identified by a tattoo of her wedding date, along with her husband’s name, on her forearm.

To date, the perpetrator is roaming freely.

Bolhuis said: “My daily experiences fighting crime in this country are often shocking, and the cases I see are often horrifying. Nevertheless, the murder of Yolandi Botes is one of the most notable in my experience. Re-investigating was necessary to ensure that all evidence is considered to bring the guilty to justice and closure for Yolandi's family.”

∎“Cold Blood: The Violent Crime Cases of Mike Bolhuis” airs on M-Net on Thursday, May 11, at 10pm. It will also be available on DStv Catch Up after the broadcast.

