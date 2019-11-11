'The Orange Couch' to tackle gender based violence









"The Orange Couch". Picture: Supplied To kick off this year's 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence Campaign, SABC1 has added a new TV show that will showcase different women tell their stories of abuse. The national campaign starts from November 25 to December 10, but "The Orange Couch" starts on Monday, November 11 at 6pm and will play for a period of five weeks on Mondays and Tuesdays. This special series provides a platform for abused women to freely share their plight. In each episode, different women will tell their stories while sitting on "The Orange Couch". The purpose of the show is to inspire those in the midst of abuse to find their own strength to break the chains that hold them in dangerous relationships or unavoidable gender discrimination in society or the workplace, motivating them to raise their heads and voices.

In the first episode, the show will tell the story of Nelly Matshaba who grew up as a child struggling to fit in, no one ever apologised to her when they wronged her until she met her abuser.

He would hit her, push her around, cheat on her and thereafter apologise. It seemed normal to her because she got something that she never got growing up which is an "apology". Things had to get ugly before it got better.

Nelly Matshaba shares her story of abuse on "The Orange Couch". Picture: Supplied

In the second episode airing on Tuesday, November 12 at 6pm, Tshepang Musi, loved her partner more than she loved herself, but when the possessive side started showing, it was no longer love, instead it was about control as to whom she spoke to, where she went, what to wear and who to associate with. Love doesn’t hurt, it doesn’t control and definitely it’s not forced.

*"The Orange Couch" will screen two days a week, Mondays and Tuesday at 6pm for five weeks and will have repeat shows on Thursdays at 9pm.

Another initiative that the channel has taken is to flight a documentary produced by SABC News called "Senzani" on Monday, November 18 at 9pm.

The 48 minutes documentary will offer viewers a timeline of gender-based violence reports that made headlines from 2017 to date.