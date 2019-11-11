To kick off this year's 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence Campaign, SABC1 has added a new TV show that will showcase different women tell their stories of abuse.
The national campaign starts from November 25 to December 10, but "The Orange Couch" starts on Monday, November 11 at 6pm and will play for a period of five weeks on Mondays and Tuesdays.
This special series provides a platform for abused women to freely share their plight.
In each episode, different women will tell their stories while sitting on "The Orange Couch".
The purpose of the show is to inspire those in the midst of abuse to find their own strength to break the chains that hold them in dangerous relationships or unavoidable gender discrimination in society or the workplace, motivating them to raise their heads and voices.