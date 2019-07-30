Jerry Maaka (Shona Ferguson) in The Queen. Picture: Twitter

First Jerry Maake, played by Shona Ferguson, aka "Robocop" faked his death, now he fooled the doctors into believing he was dead and fans are seemingly not impressed. On Friday viewers of Mzansi Magic drama series, "The Queen" were left shaken after Jerry died in his hospital bed following his recent prostate cancer diagnosis.

Jerry, who initially refused to undergo chemotherapy, was seen sitting in a hospital bed chatting to his wife about travelling to Mauritius when he started coughing blood.

He was then rushed to theatre and later “died”. Then boom, on Monday, Jerry pulled an Elliot Moyo (the man who was raised from the dead by Pastor Alph Lukau) and boy fans of the show are raging over this stunt.

Taking to Twitter many expressed their disappointment at the direction the storyline is taking, with many stating that the show producers lack creativity.

#Thethrone and #TheQueenMzanzi are in the same WhatsApp group. They make it do obvious that they are from the same production company.The team needs to be more creative... pic.twitter.com/bxbmZmo68C — Buli Manele (@BuliManele) July 29, 2019

#TheQueenMzanzi is starting to be like Generations: The Legacy all over. People dying and resurrecting . Who does research and character development for these shows?😏😏 Why cant these local shows be consistent with the writing?🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/mwCEnKYsuX — Rich_Ass_Troll_Got_Motsepe_Money! (@NippleHolder) July 30, 2019

#TheQueenMzanzi Jerry jst came back to life. I feel like Pastor Lukau is behide this?? pic.twitter.com/rgeNcUlcaM — k.b (@LarryChiswa) July 29, 2019

While some were reeling over Jerry’s miraculous escape from death, others were dismayed about Shaka's mom, Ntombizodwa's, new traits. Ntombizodwa was initially portrayed as a woman from the rural area but she managed to get Shaka and Brutas out of prison.

#TheQueenMzanzi next thing you will say we don't support local content kanjani? If Shaka is going to have a mom from the rurals jikijiki she's from Thembisa really please don't insult us as viewers noma ngabe it's fiction this is nonsense — Phumla Magudulela♥💜💚💙 (@magudulela69) July 29, 2019

Am I the only one not convinced by this new Ntombizodwa who suddenly has connections to get people out jail? Where did she get the money from? #TheQueenMzanzi pic.twitter.com/mYWcLRMQJx

And then there’s Harriet's drug bust that landed her and her family in prison.

Harriet got out of prison after she was caught with cocaine worth of millions by just talking to the Superintendent, their property and cars were taken and the court said they owe 5million now all of a sudden the have R5mil. But ke masibukeleni #TheQueenMzanzi — Sinono❤ (@SinoNtliziywana) July 29, 2019

#TheQueenMzanzi

Harriet will never go broke. Jerry will never die. The end. — 👑GFD👑 (@ntombiPG) July 29, 2019

Throw the whole production away,what level of foolery are we being subjected to 😑 rubbish!! Im actually embarrased for them yhu #TheQueenMzanzi pic.twitter.com/DQlP4uHkMH — Zaza ngumXhosa (@MazazaWethu) July 29, 2019



