Jerry Maaka (Shona Ferguson) in The Queen. Picture: Twitter

First Jerry Maake, played by Shona Ferguson, aka "Robocop" faked his death, now he fooled the doctors into believing he was dead and fans are seemingly not impressed.

On Friday viewers of Mzansi Magic drama series, "The Queen" were left shaken after Jerry died in his hospital bed following his recent prostate cancer diagnosis. 

Jerry, who initially refused to undergo chemotherapy, was seen sitting in a hospital bed chatting to his wife about travelling to Mauritius when he started coughing blood. 

He was then rushed to theatre and later “died”. Then boom, on Monday, Jerry pulled an Elliot Moyo (the man who was raised from the dead by Pastor Alph Lukau) and boy fans of the show are raging over this stunt. 

Taking to Twitter many expressed their disappointment at the direction the storyline is taking, with many stating that the show producers lack creativity.

While some were reeling over Jerry’s miraculous escape from death, others were dismayed about Shaka's mom, Ntombizodwa's, new traits. Ntombizodwa was initially portrayed as a woman from the rural area but she managed to get Shaka and Brutas out of prison.

 Am I the only one not convinced by this new Ntombizodwa who suddenly has connections to get people out jail? Where did she get the money from? #TheQueenMzanzi pic.twitter.com/mYWcLRMQJx

And then there’s Harriet's drug bust that landed her and her family in prison.