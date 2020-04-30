'The River' wins big at the 14th SAFTAs
Despite the national lockdown and social distancing challenges currently faced by South Africans - actors in the entertainment space were still honoured for their contribution to the industry at the 14th South African Film and Television Awards.
In a virtual broadcast hosted by seasoned radio and TV personality, Dineo Ranaka on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube on April 29, the stars remained the centre of attention, with this year's big winners, Tshedza Pictures scooping 17 awards in total and "Knuckle City", SA's official Oscars entry for 2019 bagging six wins.
Makhosazana Khanyile, NFVF CEO said that celebrations were bitter sweet since the winners could not experience a full celebration of their hard work.
“We thank the industry for understanding and supporting the NFVF in the difficult decisions that had to be made during this crisis and the NFVF is fully committed to ensuring that the industry gets as much support as it needs during a time where livelihoods are heavily impacted.
We are grateful to Kunene Makopo Risk Solutions whose cash prize comes at a much needed time, and we look forward to partnering with them again in 2021. We have a lot of sponsors who started the journey with us who, due to financial constraints were forced to pull out their sponsorships and we extend our heartfelt thanks to them and look forward to renewing partnerships in 2021.” said Khanyile.
In case you missed it, here's a list of the SAFTAs14 winners:
Best Short Film - The Letter Reader
Best Student Film- Moya
Best Achievement in Directing - Telenovela - The River (Ferry Jele, Catharine Cooke, Zolani Phakade & Johnny Barbuzano)
Best Achievement in Directing - TV Soap - Rhythm City (Eric Mogale)
Best Achievement in Scriptwriting – Telenovela - The River (Gwydion Beynon, Phathutshedzo Makwarela, Christa Biyela, Lebogang Mogashoa & Mamello Lebona)
Best Achievement in Scriptwriting – TV Soap - Getroud met Rugby (Writing team)
Best Achievement In Original Music/Score – Telenovela - Isibaya (Philip Miller)
Best Achievement in Editing - Telenovela - The River (Bongi Malefo, Matodzi Nemungadi & Ula Oelsen)
Best Achievement in Sound - TV Soap/Telenovela - The River (Ben Oelsen, Juli Vanden Berg & Tladi Steven Mabuya)
Best Achievement in Cinematography - Telenovela- The River (Alice Mataboge)
Best Achievement in Make-Up and Hairstyling- TV Soap/Telenovela - The River (Bongi Mlotshwa)
Best Achievement in Art Direction - TV Soap/Telenovela - Arendsvlei (Beatrix van Zyl)
Best Actress-Telenovela - Sindi Dlathu (The River)
Best Actor-Telenovela - Roberto Kyle (Arendsvlei)
Best Supporting Actress- Telenovela -Mary-Anne Barlow (The River)
Best Supporting Actor- Telenovela - Loyiso MacDonald (The Queen)
Best Actress-TV Soap - Denise Newman (Suidooster)
Best Actor-TV Soap - Bongile Mantsai (Scandal!)
Best Supporting Actress-TV Soap - Kgomotso Christopher (Scandal!)
Best Supporting Actor-TV Soap- Mncedisi Shabangu (Rhythm City)
Best TV Soap - Rhythm City (Quizzical Pictures)
Best Telenovela - The River (Tshedza Pictures)
Best Achievement in Directing -TV Drama - The Republic (Johnny Barbuzano & Rea Rangaka)
Best Achievement in Scriptwriting -TV Drama - The Republic (Phathutshedzo Makwarela & Gwydion Beynon)
Best Achievement in Editing - TV Drama- Spreeus (Leon Visser)
Best Achievement in Sound - TV Drama - The Republic (Ben Oelsen & Juli Vanden Berg)
Best Achievement in Original Music/Score-TV Drama- Spreeus (Pierre-Henri Wicomb)
Best Achievement in Art Direction - TV Drama - Shadow (Christelle van Graan)
Best Achievement in Wardrobe - TV Drama - Ifalakhe (Heidi Riss, Monique Lamprecht & Nerine Pienaar)
Best Achievement in Make-Up and Hairstyling - TV Drama - Ifalakhe (Ronwyn Jarrett)
Best Achievement in Cinematography - TV Drama- The Republic (Ntobeko Dlamini)