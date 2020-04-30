'The River' wins big at the 14th SAFTAs

Despite the national lockdown and social distancing challenges currently faced by South Africans - actors in the entertainment space were still honoured for their contribution to the industry at the 14th South African Film and Television Awards.

In a virtual broadcast hosted by seasoned radio and TV personality, Dineo Ranaka on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube on April 29, the stars remained the centre of attention, with this year's big winners, Tshedza Pictures scooping 17 awards in total and "Knuckle City", SA's official Oscars entry for 2019 bagging six wins.

Makhosazana Khanyile, NFVF CEO said that celebrations were bitter sweet since the winners could not experience a full celebration of their hard work.

“We thank the industry for understanding and supporting the NFVF in the difficult decisions that had to be made during this crisis and the NFVF is fully committed to ensuring that the industry gets as much support as it needs during a time where livelihoods are heavily impacted.

We are grateful to Kunene Makopo Risk Solutions whose cash prize comes at a much needed time, and we look forward to partnering with them again in 2021. We have a lot of sponsors who started the journey with us who, due to financial constraints were forced to pull out their sponsorships and we extend our heartfelt thanks to them and look forward to renewing partnerships in 2021.” said Khanyile.