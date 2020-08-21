The Simon Mabhunu Sabela Awards nominees announced
The Simon “Mabhunu” Sabela KZN Film and Television Awards have released this year’s nominees for its annual event.
The prestigious awards are aimed at recognising outstanding achievement and talent in the film and television industry and will take place virtually on September 12.
Leading the pack this year are “Kings of Mulberry Street” and “Kandasamys: The Wedding” with seven nominations each, “Uncovered” with five nominations and “Izinyoni Zohlobo” with two nominations.
Here are the full nominees list:
Best Newcomer Actress
Rizelle Januk – Kings of Mulberry Street
Yola Plaatjie- Dreams of Gommorah
Nomakhwezi Becker – Mzansi in Orania
Best Newcomer Actor
Vuyo Tshambula - Saloon
Tristan Robertsons - Emzani in Orania
Aaqil Hoosen- Kings of Mulberry Street
Best use of KZN in a Music Video (new category)
Duncan Feat. Prince Bulo - AmaWeave
Duncan Feat. Thee Legacy – Sikelela
Dj Tira Feat. Joocy - Thank you Mr Dj
Best Actress
Andrea Dololo -Isidima
Nqobile Khumalo- Uncovered
Maeshni Naicker - Kandasamys: The Wedding
Best Actor
Madhusan Sing - Kandasamys: The Wedding
Aaqil Hoosen - Kings of Mulberry Street
Robert Hobbs- Uncovered
Best Supporting Actor
Mfana Jones Hlophe - Dreams of Gomorrah
Tevin Kunene - Thulile
Brendan Cooper - Mzansi in Orania
Best Supporting Actress
Mariam Bassa - Kandasamys: The Wedding
Rizelle Januk - Kings of Mulberry Street
Annalisa Gxabu - Dreams of Gomorrah
Best Director
Zuko Nodada - Uncovered
Tewardkar Rajiv - Last Victims
Jayan Naidoo - Kandasamys: The Wedding
Best Micro-Budget Film now known as Best Made For TV Film
Raphael Chillis Mhlongo - Anger
Siyabonga Godfrey Dlamini- Nomthawelanga
Happiness Mpase –Minenhle
Best Short Screenplay
Isidima - Asiphe Nontanga
Thulile - Megan Van Der Merwe
Dreams of Gommorrah - Sithabile Mkhize
Best Feature Screenplay
Kandasamys: The Wedding – Jayan Naidoo
Uncovered - Zuko Nodada
Kings of Mulberry Street - Judy Naidoo
Best Use of KZN in a Film
Kandasamys: The Wedding – Jayan Naidoo
Thulile - Andre Cronje
Kings of Mulberry Street - Judy Naidoo
Izinyoni Zohlobo - Dr Nontethelelo Nxumalo
Best Film
Kings of Mulberry Street - Judy Naidoo
Uncovered - Thandeka Nodada
Kandasamys: The Wedding – Jayan Naidoo
Best Short Film
Asiphe Nontanga - Isidima
Sithabile Mkhize - Dreams of Gomorrah
Dayakar Padayachee –Saloon
Best IsiZulu Film
Igqubu Lothando – Sanele Maziya
Izinyoni Zohlobo - Dr Nontethelelo Nxumalo
Nomthawelanga - Msizi Khuzwayo
Best Documentary
Beyond the headlines - Pragna Parsotam-Kok
Buddha in Africa - Nicole Schafer
Phefumula - Pragna Parsotam-Kok
Best Environmental Film
Phefumula - Pragna Parsotam-Kok
Part of the Pack – Emily Cross
Beyond the Headlines - Pragna Parsotam-Kok
Best Student Film
Emzansi in Orania - Sibongiseni Pearl Peter
Little Bump in the road - Thabani Dhlomo
Thulile - Andre Cronje