The Simon Mabhunu Sabela Awards nominees announced

The Simon “Mabhunu” Sabela KZN Film and Television Awards have released this year’s nominees for its annual event.

The prestigious awards are aimed at recognising outstanding achievement and talent in the film and television industry and will take place virtually on September 12.

Leading the pack this year are “Kings of Mulberry Street” and “Kandasamys: The Wedding” with seven nominations each, “Uncovered” with five nominations and “Izinyoni Zohlobo” with two nominations.

Here are the full nominees list:

Best Newcomer Actress