“Kandasamys: The Wedding”. Picture: Supllied
The Simon Mabhunu Sabela Awards nominees announced

By Alyssia Birjalal Time of article published 38m ago

The Simon “Mabhunu” Sabela KZN Film and Television Awards have released this year’s nominees for its annual event.

The prestigious awards are aimed at recognising outstanding achievement and talent in the film and television industry and will take place virtually on September 12.

Leading the pack this year are “Kings of Mulberry Street” and “Kandasamys: The Wedding” with seven nominations each, “Uncovered” with five nominations and “Izinyoni Zohlobo” with two nominations.

Here are the full nominees list:

Best Newcomer Actress

Rizelle Januk – Kings of Mulberry Street

Yola Plaatjie- Dreams of Gommorah

Nomakhwezi Becker – Mzansi in Orania

Best Newcomer Actor

Vuyo Tshambula - Saloon

Tristan Robertsons - Emzani in Orania

Aaqil Hoosen- Kings of Mulberry Street

Best use of KZN in a Music Video (new category)

Duncan Feat. Prince Bulo - AmaWeave

Duncan Feat. Thee Legacy – Sikelela

Dj Tira Feat. Joocy - Thank you Mr Dj

Best Actress

Andrea Dololo -Isidima

Nqobile Khumalo- Uncovered

Maeshni Naicker - Kandasamys: The Wedding

Best Actor

Madhusan Sing - Kandasamys: The Wedding

Aaqil Hoosen - Kings of Mulberry Street

Robert Hobbs- Uncovered

Best Supporting Actor

Mfana Jones Hlophe - Dreams of Gomorrah

Tevin Kunene - Thulile

Brendan Cooper - Mzansi in Orania

Best Supporting Actress

Mariam Bassa - Kandasamys: The Wedding

Rizelle Januk - Kings of Mulberry Street

Annalisa Gxabu - Dreams of Gomorrah

Best Director

Zuko Nodada - Uncovered

Tewardkar Rajiv - Last Victims

Jayan Naidoo - Kandasamys: The Wedding

Best Micro-Budget Film now known as Best Made For TV Film

Raphael Chillis Mhlongo - Anger

Siyabonga Godfrey Dlamini- Nomthawelanga

Happiness Mpase –Minenhle

Best Short Screenplay

Isidima - Asiphe Nontanga

Thulile - Megan Van Der Merwe

Dreams of Gommorrah - Sithabile Mkhize

Best Feature Screenplay

Kandasamys: The Wedding – Jayan Naidoo

Uncovered - Zuko Nodada

Kings of Mulberry Street - Judy Naidoo

Best Use of KZN in a Film

Kandasamys: The Wedding – Jayan Naidoo

Thulile - Andre Cronje

Kings of Mulberry Street - Judy Naidoo

Izinyoni Zohlobo - Dr Nontethelelo Nxumalo

Best Film

Kings of Mulberry Street - Judy Naidoo

Uncovered - Thandeka Nodada

Kandasamys: The Wedding – Jayan Naidoo

Best Short Film

Asiphe Nontanga - Isidima

Sithabile Mkhize - Dreams of Gomorrah

Dayakar Padayachee –Saloon

Best IsiZulu Film

Igqubu Lothando – Sanele Maziya

Izinyoni Zohlobo - Dr Nontethelelo Nxumalo

Nomthawelanga - Msizi Khuzwayo

Best Documentary

Beyond the headlines - Pragna Parsotam-Kok

Buddha in Africa - Nicole Schafer

Phefumula - Pragna Parsotam-Kok

Best Environmental Film

Phefumula - Pragna Parsotam-Kok

Part of the Pack – Emily Cross

Beyond the Headlines - Pragna Parsotam-Kok

Best Student Film

Emzansi in Orania - Sibongiseni Pearl Peter

Little Bump in the road - Thabani Dhlomo

Thulile - Andre Cronje

